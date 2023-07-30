The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna continues to tell it like it is, no might what feathers she might ruffle.

Lisa has never been one to shy away from speaking her truth on or off camera.

This week the reality TV star did just that as she sided with Bethenny Frankel regarding reality TV stars and residuals.

Bethenny has made it her mission to fight for protection for reality TV stars, even trying to gain traction for a union.

Lisa put her own spin on joining Bethenny’s fight by taking things one step further.

The RHOBH starlet wants a BravoCon boycott to send a message to the network.

Lisa Rinna calls for Bravo stars to boycott BravoCon amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Following Bethenny sharing her story with Variety, Lisa took to Instagram Stories to announce Bravo stars’ need to skip BravoCon in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Lisa also wants the stars to consider joining Bethenny in her question to help reality TV stars.

“Every @Sag/aftra [member] who is on a Bravo show should boycott Bravocon. You want them to start to take you seriously and pay you the money you deserve? Then start a reality show, union per Bethenny. Time is now,” she wrote.

Lisa Rinna wants Bravo stars to boycott BravoCon. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

According to Page Six, Lisa took her boycott suggestion even further by sharing a fan comment declaring all woke Bravo stars and fans should boycott the three-day event as well.

Lisa added her own two cents, simply putting “Bam” over the statement.

It’s no surprise Lisa has called for a boycott of BravoCon. After all, last year, the RHOBH alum was booed when she walked onstage at the fan event.

The strike and reality TV union weren’t the only hot topics Lisa commented on this week.

Lisa Rinna blasts Days of our Lives working conditions

Days of our Lives was plagued with backstage drama due to misconduct allegations against executive producer Albert Alarr. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Lisa wasted no time blasting the “disgusting” environment at the soap opera.

Lisa appeared on the Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem reprising her role as Billie Reed in 2021. The actress was outraged at the on-set environment while also protective of the young stars on the show.

Once again, Lisa Rinna has proven that she will speak her mind no matter what. This time The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has taken aim at the network she called home for views and an event she used to attend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.