Days of our Lives stars Peter Reckell and Arianne Zucker react to toxic workplace allegations

Days of our Lives has been plagued with scandal, and none of it has to do with what’s going on in Salem.

The off-screen drama has taken over as allegations of a toxic and disgusting workplace environment have come to light.

This week news broke that co-executive producer and director Albert Alarr was under investigation for misconduct on set and that the outcome had outraged the cast and crew.

According to Deadline, Albert was issued a written warning and asked to undergo training but will continue working on set.

Days stars Peter Reckell (Bo) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) are speaking out amid these allegations.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Lisa Rinna (ex-Billy) put the soap opera on blast calling the work environment “disgusting” and vowing to fight for the young stars working on set.

Peter Reckell reacts to Days of our Lives workplace scandal

Taking to Twitter, Peter didn’t mince words to express his feelings on this hot-button topic.

“We have learned disturbing news about the environment at http://DOOL.It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution,I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all,” he tweeted.

Pic credit: @peterreckell/Twitter

Although no longer on the show after wrapping his highly anticipated return to Days of our Lives, Peter remains open to another short stint on the daytime drama.

Days of our Lives star Arianne Zucker shares message to reassure fans

Arianne used Instagram and Twitter to share an important message to help reassure fans during this scandal.

“Hello Wonderful Days Fans and supporters! In light of the recent information, trust in knowing that your love and messages mean everything. Also know that we are all supporting each other on the show. Cast and crew! It takes a village. Just hang tight…❤️” she wrote.

The comments section of Arianne’s IG post featured a couple of familiar faces to support her words.

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) popped up sharing several emojis, while Victoria Konefal (Ciara) replied, “Love you so much Ari 🙌❤️🔥.”

Pic credit: @ari8675/Instagram

There will no doubt be more stars speaking out as the Albert Alarr misconduct allegations continue to plague the Peacock show.

In the meantime, it’s business as usual for the cast, who recently returned to filming following a planned hiatus.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.