Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Brady and Kristen shocker, frustrated Abe, baby news, and returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that summer is heating up in Salem.

July sweeps are done, but August is going to be one hot month on the daytime drama.

However, not in the way that some Days fans might think, as it’s so not about steamy romance.

The double wedding of Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Dimitri (Peter Porte) continues next week.

In a very un-soap opera-like twist, both couples will actually get married, despite Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) objecting as the Friday cliffhanger.

Unfortunately, wedded bliss isn’t on the horizon for too long for either of the newlyweds, especially with Dimitri’s lies and Camila’s exit as Gabi looms.

Kristen and Brady’s custody bombshell

Once again, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are back in court for Rachel’s (Finlay Rose Slater) custody hearing. Things do not go as planned as the judge makes a shocking decision about Rachel’s guardianship.

The joint custody agreement isn’t granted following all of Kristen and Brady’s fighting. It sounds like they will both lose custody, with perhaps John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) gaining temporary custody.

Whatever the case, Days of our Lives fans can expect Rachel to step up her bratiness.

Baby mama drama

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) wastes no time altering the DNA tests of Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby to prove EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is the father. However, guilt does get the best of Sloan, and she comes clean to someone.

Days spoilers tease Melinda (Tina Huang) wants answers from Sloan. Could it be that Sloan really tells the truth to the DA?

The hits keep on coming for Sloan when Eric (Greg Vaughan) proposes to her in a rather lackluster manner. Eric’s more focused on telling people about the baby than really marrying Sloan.

Over with Nicole, she also gets some unbelievable baby news and races to share it with EJ.

Familiar faces, frustration, and friction take over Salem

Abe (James Reynolds) struggles to remember his life. Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) only make things worse with their encouragement and promises.

Speaking of Chanel, tensions mount between her and Talia (Aketra Sevillian). Does this have anything to do with Talia’s budding new friendship with a single Johnny (Carson Boatman)?

At Bayview, Harris (Steve Burton) runs into some familiar faces in the forms of Ava (Tamara Braun) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva). These two women make Harris’ stay at Bayview very interesting.

All of this plus Tripp (Lucas Adams) ends up in bed with someone other than Wendy (Victoria Grace), and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) asks a big favor of Xander (Paul Telfer).

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.