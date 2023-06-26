Days of our Lives spoilers: Lani returns, Megan exits, and more casting changes

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal big comings and goings are happening on the hit soap opera.

The revolving door of the Days cast continues with a couple of exits and new arrivals going down in Salem.

It’s not unusual for the daytime drama to have cast members come and go, as short stints have become common on the show.

Actress Camila Banus (Gabi) announced her departure this spring, with her final airdate occurring later this year.

The death of beloved actor John Aniston has had Victor off-screen since his last appearance in December. Saying goodbye to Victor and paying tribute to John is also expected to happen in the fall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, there are more immediate casting changes coming to the soap opera.

Sal Stowers is back as Lani and Miranda Wilson exits as Megan on Days

Last week Eli (Lamon Archey) hinted to Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) that Lani (Sal Stowers) would be home for the holidays. It turns out Lani will be back sooner than expected.

Lamon and Sal took to social media to tease their big Elani news via the Days of our Lives official Twitter account. Lani will be back on the small screen beginning Tuesday, July 4, just in time for Salem’s annual Fourth of July festivities.

There’s been plenty of talk of getting rid of Megan (Miranda Wilson) lately on Days of our Lives and with good reason.

Miranda answered fan questions via Facebook, revealing she’s not on contract with the show. Megan’s last airdate is Thursday, July 6 but based on what Miranda said on Facebook, the door is open for her to come back.

Pic credit: Miranda Wilson/Facebook

More Days of our Lives casting news

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke has been tapped for a guest appearance on Days. Dick plays a man with amnesia that interacts with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn).

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Dick shared it was Drake that helped him land the part after Dick asked if there were any roles for a guy his age.

Today brought Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) to Salem again. The mad scientist plays a pivotal role in Megan’s exit and the future of Harris (Steve Burton).

The rumor mill is buzzing too that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is out the door, too, ditching Salem this summer.

In the Days promo video, Chloe and Xander (Paul Telfer) get hot and heavy this week. Perhaps Chloe leaving will tie into Xander finding out Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is pregnant with his child and ditching Chloe for his true love.

A few changes are coming to Days of our Lives, so be sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a moment of the excitement and drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.