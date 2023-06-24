Days of our Lives spoilers: Stolen kisses, steamy hookups, and baby dreams take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease temperatures are rising in Salem as summer heats up on the hit Peacock soap opera.

There’s been a lot of drama unfolding lately on Days with kidnappings, scheming, lying, and backstabbing.

However, as July sweeps near, the daytime drama is throwing a little bit of fun and sexiness into the mix.

The latest preview video from Peacock shows a little lighter side to the show.

That includes a few hilarious moments courtesy of Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash), as well as Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what else is going on in the promo footage for the soap opera.

Witty banter and prince charming

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that Stefan and Gabi’s engagement party brings plenty of chaos. Before that, though, the couple enjoys some quality time together.

Gabi teases Stefan about helping her get into her dress. When Stefan has trouble getting it up, the zipper on the dress, that is, Gabi, doesn’t mess a beat to make a pun-intended joke.

Meanwhile, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) has found her prince charming in Dimitri (Peter Porte), or so she thinks. Leo (Greg Rikaart) knows differently and watches in horror as the couple makes out in front of him.

Heated kisses, sexy romps, and baby dreams

The saga of Johnny, Wendy (Victoria Grace), and Tripp (Lucas Adams) continues with Wendy accepting a date with Johnny before she winds up downing shots with Tripp. Things get pretty awkward when Johnny catches Tripp giving Wendy a kiss goodnight.

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) finally give in to their feelings. The steamy kiss leads to more as Jada happily informs someone of what went down between her and her boss.

They aren’t the only ones bringing the heat. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Xander (Paul Telfer) get hot and heavy, with a bit of humor added in on the side about a shirtless Xander.

Oh yes, sex seems to be the brains of a lot of Salemites because Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) hit the sheets too. However, Sloan puts a damper on their afterglow moment when she asks Eric if he thinks they made a baby.

A flip of the scene features a shocked Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) stumbling upon some shocking information that leaves them quite confused.

Who’s ready for more love, romance, and juicy entertainment from the hit Peacock soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.