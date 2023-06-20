Who did Cody Longo play on Days of our Lives? That’s a question Days fans have been asking after his death earlier this year.

Cody died suddenly on February 7 at the age of 34.

The actor’s body was found in a bed at a residence in Austin, Texas.

This week, TMZ broke the news that Cody died from “chronic ethanol abuse” after years of battling alcohol addiction, including a stint in rehab in 2020.

The outlet further noted that several empty alcohol bottles were found around Cody at the time of his death.

With his name back in the headlines, who the actor played on Days has once again become a hot topic.

Cody played a popular character on the hit Peacock soap opera but wasn’t in the role very long.

In 2011, Cody played Nicholas Alamain, the son of Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell) and Lawrence Alamain (Michael Sabatino), for eight episodes to help send off Carly as Crystal was leaving the show.

The character first came to Salem in 1992 as a child played by actor Erik von Detten until 1993 when Nicholas, Lawerance, and Carly left Salem.

In true soap opera fashion, Nicholas was aged to an adult when he returned to Salem in 1999. This time around, the character was played by Victor Webster. Nicholas had a brief fling with Kate (Lauren Koslow), but when she ended it, the character was once again gone.

When Cody stepped into the role, Nicholas returned to visit Carly in rehab and repair their fractured relationship. This was also when Nicholas met his half-sister Melanie (Molly Burnett) for the first time.

The last time Days of our Lives fans saw Nicholas, he was off to Europe with Carly, and Melanie soon followed them.

What other roles was Cody Longo known for?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, when Cody died, The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway paid tribute to him. Melissa and Cody starred in the coming-of-age show Hollywood Heights for 80 episodes.

Cody also starred in the television shows Make It or Break It, Nashville, and Secrets and Lies, just to name a few. The actor had some movie roles to his credits, too, starring in Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, Fame, and Death House.

Finding success as an actor wasn’t enough to keep Cody Longo out of trouble. The actor had his share of legal troubles before his death.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.