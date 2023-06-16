Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Romance, revenge, returns, Abe gets a clue, and more Salem chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease three familiar faces are back in Salem for a good reason.

The week will focus heavily on kidnapped Abe (James Reynolds) and his loved ones looking for him.

Plenty is going on with the DiMera family, too, especially when it comes to psycho Megan (Miranda Wilson).

It’s not all about plotting and scheming in Salem, though.

A bromance involving Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) is born, while Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) take their relationship to the next level.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what Days of our Lives fans are in store for next week.

Eli, Theo, and Mama Price return

The search for Abe brings Theo (Cameron Johnson), Eli (Lamon Archey), and Mama Price (Marla Gibbs) back to Salem.

They return just in time to be there for Paulina (Jackée Harry) as she celebrates her first wedding anniversary to Abe without him. Theo even gives a speech to Paulina in his dad’s place on the special day with an assist from Chad.

A special Juneteenth celebration brings all of Salem together and provides a brief distraction for Abe’s loved ones.

Meanwhile, Whitley (Kim Coles) must think on her feet after Abe remembers his wedding day to Paulina and demands to know more. The nurse spins a web of lies but slips up when she accidentally mentions Abe’s son is in town.

Secrets and lies are popping up all over Salem

It only took a hot second for Bonnie (Judi Evans) to spill Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) baby news to Justin (Wally Kurth). Next week, Sarah unleashes on Bonnie after finding out she talked.

Not only did Bonnie spill the beans, but her weird attitude has Xander’s (Paul Telfer) radar on high alert. After telling Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) about his chat with Bonnie, Xander becomes even more suspicious something is up when Justin tries to avoid him.

Over with Leo (Greg Rikaart), he discovers Megan and Dimitri (Peter Porte) are using Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Unfortunately for him, Gwen’s already smitten with Dimitri, who professes his love for her.

Dimitri and Gwen are playing right into Megan’s hands leading Megan to kick off the next phase of her plan.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, grudges are out in full force when Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Gabi (Camila Banus) have a run-in, as well as Chanel (Raven Bowens) spies Talia (Aketra Sevellian), doing a kind act.

Belle (Martha Madison) focuses on helping Talia as her marriage to Shawn (Brandon Beemer) crumbles. Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) spend some romantic time together.

All of this, plus Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), clashes with Alex and has an offer for Chad.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.