Days of our Lives star Bill Hayes celebrates 98th birthday on set: See the video and cast messages

Days of our Lives veteran star Bill Hayes turned 98 this week, and his colleagues went all out to celebrate him.

Bill’s birthday was on Monday, June 5.

However, Days celebrated him on Wednesday with a surprise party on set that included a throwback photo of the actor.

It was a lovefest for the man who has played beloved Doug Williams since 1970.

Bill’s wife of nearly 50 years, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), was right by his side for the big celebration.

The video was shared to the couples’ joint Instagram account, and be warned, it’s a bit of a tear-jerker, in a good way.

Days of our Lives celebrates Bill Hayes celebrates 98th birthday on set

In the first slide, Susan and Billy Flynn (Chad) are helping Bill to get a look at his cake, which was a throwback photo of the actor. The festivities took place in the iconic Horton family living room.

“Here’s to more years in Salem… and more birthdays, too!” was written as the video ended.

There was a picture of Bill and Susan with Days of our Lives head honcho Ken Corday. A final image featured a close-up of the gorgeous cake.

“Thank you to our cast and crew for celebrating Bill’s 98th Birthday on set today. And the double chocolate cake was delicious! 🎂❤️,” was the caption on the touching IG post.

It didn’t take long for the post’s comments section to become flooded with messages from Bill’s costars.

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), James Reynolds (Abe), and Martha Madison (Belle) all wrote heartfelt messages, while Lamon Archey (Eli), Paul Telfer (Xander), Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Greg Rikaart (Leo) all used emojis, to show their love for Bill on his special day.

Pic credit: @billsusanhayes/Instagram

That’s not all, either. Two stars from the hit Peacock soap opera shared their messages to Bill via social media to honor the legendary actor and their friend.

Days stars Mary Beth Evans and Stephen Nichols honor Bill Hayes on his birthday

Mary Beth (Kayla) took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Bill writing, “Happy 98th Birthday to the remarkable Bill Hayes, @billsusanhayes. Your talent, love of life and infectious happiness are inspirations to many, especially me! #toinfinityandbeyond.”

Stephen Nichols also used Instagram to acknowledge a milestone day for his pal Bill.

“Happy 98th Birthday to the legend, Bill Hayes. A true talent, and the kindest man. We love you, @billandsusanhayesofficial,” read the caption on Stephen’s post.

It was a special day not only for Bill Hayes but the entire cast and crew of Days of our Lives celebrating his 98th birthday.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.