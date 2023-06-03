Days of our Lives spoilers: Stolen kisses, who’s the Daddy, and old-school soap opera drama take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease fans are in for one wild ride on the hit Peacock soap opera.

Days kicked off a Misery-esque storyline this week involving Abe (James Reynolds).

Thanks to the latest promo video for the daytime drama, that fun and different storyline takes on a new meaning.

The footage also hints at new couples popping up all over Salem.

One of which fans are not going to be happy with.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Plus, the answer to who’s the baby daddy is also teased in the preview.

Unexpected kisses and baby daddy tension

For weeks, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) have insisted they are just friends and roommates.

However, all that changes when Chloe admits she’s attracted to Xander and hates it. The revelation allows Xander to go in for a kiss, which Chloe doesn’t stop.

Over with Tripp (Lucas Adams), he continues to prove he’s the better man for Wendy (Victoria Grace) over Johnny (Carson Boatman). Tripp reassures Wendy that she’s the only woman for him, leading them into a passionate smooch too.

While some people are taking things to the next level, other Salemnites are waiting to see what fate has in store for them, like Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Eric (Greg Vaughan), and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Nicole finds out who’s the father of her baby, EJ or Eric. At the hospital, a shocked Nicole reads the DNA results as Eric and EJ look on impatiently.

Abe enjoys a retro soap opera

Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) kidnapping an amnesiac Abe was the story Days fans never saw coming but certainly needed. In the promo video, the Peacock soap opera reveals another shocking yet hilarious twist to this story.

The show goes old-school with a retro soap opera that captures Abe’s attention while he’s left alone at Nurse Whitley’s apartment. It’s a nod to the ’80s, with Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and Deidre Hall (Marlena) playing foes in the fictional show.

There’s even a good old fashion catfight in the soap opera throwback, which will undoubtedly bring a smile to fans’ faces.

Is EJ or Eric the baby daddy? Will Chloe give in to her feelings for Xander? Has Tripp won over Wendy?

What does Nurse Whitley have in store for Abe?

Those questions and more will be answered on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of craziness in Salem is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.