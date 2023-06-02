Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Finding Abe, Kristen and Dimitri shocker, and Nicole’s baby news

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease it’s all about misery, shocking schemes, and baby daddy reveals.

This week, Days stepped up its game a bit with a new storyline that fans didn’t see coming.

The daytime drama has embarked on a Misery storyline involving Abe (James Reynolds) with Paulina (Jackée Harry) and look-alike Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles).

Megan (Miranda Wilson) and Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) returns to Salem remain front and center.

The latest bombshell from Megan will leave Days fans a little disgusted.

That’s not all either, so let’s take a look at what else is going down in Salem next week.

The search for Abe

Nurse Whitley works to make Abe feel at home despite his uneasy feeling things are not right. She goes to great lengths to keep Abe away from his loved ones.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are joined by Roman (Josh Taylor) in the hunt to find their good friend. However, it’s Rafe (Galen Gering) that lands at Whitley’s doorstep only to have a confused Abe not open the door for him.

Meanwhile, Paulina gets support from Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), but in true Paulina fashion, she takes matters into her own hands. On the run, Colin (Jasper Newman) faces Paulina’s wrath as she demands to know where what he did with her husband.

It seems Colin may actually help Paulina because she ends up a patient of Nurse Whitley, with all signs pointing to a setup.

Could Whitley’s plan to keep Abe hostage end just as quickly as it began?

DiMera drama and a baby daddy reveal

Proving she’s a DiMera through and through, Megan reveals that Dimitri (Peter Porte) and Kristen need to marry. Why you ask, so Megan can solidify her rightful place at DiMera Enterprises, ousting EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Yes, there’s an ick factor to Kristen and Dimitri marrying. They are aunt and nephew. Although not blood-related, it’s gross, and it seems Days is headed in that direction.

Part of Megan’s scheme also involves Dimitri working with Gwen (Emily O’Brien), something Megan sets up next week. Kristen reconnects with her old partner in crime, Gwen too.

Over with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), she gets the DNA results back. However, it’s a soap opera, so there’s a good chance the results may not be accurate.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Jada (Elia Cantu) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) bond over the actions of their siblings as they race to find Colin. Speaking of Colin, he has a run-in with Talia (Aketra Sevellian) that leaves her shaken to the core.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) takes his frustration and guilt out on Belle (Martha Madison), while Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) each step up their game to win over Wendy (Victoria Grace).

All of this, plus Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) gossipy ways, land him in the hot seat again.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.