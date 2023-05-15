Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash shares baby news: See his costars’ reactions

Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash and his wife Isabella Devoto are expecting their first child together.

Last winter, Brandon proposed to his girlfriend of a couple of years in a touching hiking moment.

Brandon and Isabella wed last December in a Great Gatsby-style themed wedding.

They had been dating for years after meeting at Brandon’s daughter’s school.

Now Brandon and Isabella are expanding their family after a very challenging year.

The soap opera hunk shared his family is expanding on Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Brandon shared a picture of him holding Isabella’s growing baby bump with his daughter Harper by Isabella’s side. Even their dog got in on the Instagram baby announcement.

“In January, our family lost a mother…and then we gained one. Baby Barash coming to ya, September 2023. The Barash Brood continues to grow. Grateful does not begin to describe. Happy Mother’s Day, my queen. 🙏❤️🍼 #grateful #mothersday,” the soap opera actor wrote.

Although this is Brandon and Isabella’s first child, he is already a father to daughter Harper with his ex-wife, General Hospital star Kirsten Storms. Harper is nine years old and the apple of her parents’ eye.

Those who follow Brandon or Kirsten on social media know they have a great co-parenting relationship, as does Kirsten with Isabella.

Earlier this year, Brandon mourned the loss of his beloved stepmother Karen Barash after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Brandon Barash’s costars react to his baby news

The comments section of Brandon’s Instagram post was filled with love for the couple and their growing family.

Days of our Lives stars popped up in the comments with their well wishes for Brandon. Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Abigail Klein (Stephanie), Greg Vaughan (Eric), and Sal Stowers (ex-Lani) all gushed over the baby news with kind words and emojis.

Pic credit: @brandonjbarash/Instagram

General Hospital alums Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) and Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) also responded with emojis and congratulations. They worked with Brandon on the hit ABC soap opera years ago.

Life is pretty good for Brandon Barash off-screen, and his alter ego Stefan DiMera isn’t doing too shabby either. Days of our Lives spoilers for this week teased that Stefan proposes to Gabi (Camila Banus) after the two stuck it to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Stefan may be losing his lady love Gabi soon as Camilia exits the show, but Brandon and his lady love Isabella are happily expanding their family.

Congrats go out to Brandon, Isabella, and Harper on the exciting news.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.