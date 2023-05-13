Days of our Lives spoilers: Marriage proposals, desperation and revenge take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal big things are happening in Salem as May sweeps bring more twists and turns.

The hit Peacock soap opera is moving things right along this sweeps month with jaw-dropping moments coming up.

There’s so much going on in Salem that fans will be glued to their television screens all week long.

Two marriage proposals are on the horizon, as is a daring rescue.

Plus, danger looms as history might repeat itself in an act of revenge.

The latest preview video teases what all of that means and more.

EJ and Stefan pop the question

It comes as no surprise that Stefan (Brandon Barash) proposes to Gabi (Camila Banus) in the promo footage. They have finally reunited, and Stefan’s ready to make it official.

One proposal that is a surprise is EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) getting down on one knee for Nicole (Arianne Zucker). While Gabi will certainly say yes, Nicole’s answer is anyone’s guess right now.

A flip of the scene teases what’s coming up on the mission to save Kate (Lauren Koslow) from Dimitri (Peter Porte). Harris (Steve Burton) saves Steve (Stephen Nichols), leading to a hilarious exchange between the two men.

What isn’t all fun and games is unhinged Colin (Jasper Newman) terrorizing Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Colin and Paulina’s rooftop showdown

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Colin takes his revenge plan to the next level, and boy does he ever.

At sweet bits, Colin drops the bombshell on Paulina and Abe (James Reynolds) that Chanel killed his mother. Rage takes over Colin, who appears to knock Abe out with a rolling pin.

Meanwhile, Jada (Elia Cantu) grills Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) over her psycho brother. The detective better get Sloan to talk soon because Colin’s plan becomes crystal clear, and it’s not good for Paulina.

Leaving Abe knocked out at the bakery, Colin takes Paulina to the rooftop. Chanel and Paulina’s horrified faces flash across the screen before Colin is seen holding Paulina at gunpoint. It seems Colin plans to do to Paulina what Chanel did to his mother.

A terrified Chanel screams out for her mama as the video goes dark, leaving Days fans anxiously waiting for what comes next.

Will Sloan help Jada find Colin before it’s too late? Will Nicole accept EJ’s marriage proposal?

Those questions and more will be answered next week on the hit daytime drama.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of excitement and entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.