Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Paulina and Abe in danger, Roman’s surprise, and more DiMera drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease it’s all about drama and revenge.

May sweeps are moving full steam ahead as the pivotal month hits the halfway point.

The show remains focused on several storylines, with a couple of them amping up next week.

One of them is Colin (Jasper Newman) taking his plan for revenge against Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) to a dangerous level. At the same time, Talia (Aketra Sevellian) is filled with guilt.

There’s also a new DiMera coming to town, which, as Days fans know, always means trouble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Those are just a couple of teasers. Let’s take a look at what other bombshells are hitting Salem next week.

Colin and Talia make risky moves

The walls are closing in on Colin now that Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) knows his plan, and he’s landed on Jada’s (Elia Cantu) radar. After Talia tells Colin she wants out of the scheme, he goes rogue taking Paulina and Abe (James Reynolds) hostage.

Lucky for them, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada are on the case digging into Colin. They finally get a clue about who he is, but will it be too late for Abe and Paulina?

Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) suspicions are raised after learning Sloan has a brother in town, which also lands him in trouble.

Meanwhile, things heat up between Chanel and Talia, only to be put out quickly when Talia drops a bombshell. Yes, Talia spills all to Chanel, and it’s going to be good.

The DiMera family keeps the hits coming

Always the entertaining family, the DiMeras are full of surprises next week. First, Stefan (Brandon Barash) pulls out all the stops to propose to Gabi (Camila Banus) again.

Over with Megan (Miranda Wilson), she’s desperate to get out of Statesville. Megan demands to hear what Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has planned for their escape causing these two sisters to clash.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) works overtime to keep her pregnancy a secret from EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel). This becomes more challenging as they retaliate against Gabi and Stefan in their ongoing feud.

Side note, Nicole’s secret might not be a secret too much longer because next week Sloan, of all people, discovers her baby news.

Guilt, anger, and a daring rescue take over Days

Now that Chad (Billy Flynn) has found Kate (Lauren Koslow), he, Steve (Stephen Nichols), and Harris (Steve Burton) mount an escape play to free her from Dimitri (Peter Porte). Roman (Josh Taylor) receives good news, so it sounds like the plan works.

Not everyone’s in good spirits or getting good news in Salem, that’s for sure. For starters, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) reels from losing his job, but at least he has Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to help him during this time.

Shawn, on the other hand, can’t deal with the guilt of shooting Bo (Peter Reckell), while Brady (Eric Martsolf) can’t deal with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) growing closer.

So much juicy goodness going down on Days! This week the show honored Deidre Hall and her milestone episode with cast members singing her praises, and you can read all about it here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.