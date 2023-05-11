Days of our Lives stars celebrate Deidre Hall ahead of her 5000th episode as Marlena Evans

Days of our Lives are coming out in full force to celebrate Deidre Hall as her 5000th episode as Marlena Evans hits Peacock airwaves.

Friday, May 12, marks Deidre’s milestone episode playing the beloved doc.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed the show will honor Deidre with John (Drake Hogestyn) celebrating Marlena’s career as a therapist.

The promo video revealed plenty of flashbacks that will have Days fans feeling nostalgic.

Off-screen, the hit soap opera cast is taking time to gush over Deidre on this amazing milestone.

Let’s take a look at what Days of our Lives cast members are saying about the talented actress.

Days of our Lives stars celebrate Deidre Hall on her 5000th episode

Taking to Instagram all week, various stars from Days have been sharing videos about Deidre.

Leann Hunley (Anna) kicked things off by saying, “Wow, 5000 shows, what an achievement.” She recalled coming on the show and being hated by fans but how Deidre was always kind to her. Leann went on to thank Deidre as well as congratulate her again.

Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) were up next, simply oozing with love for Deidre. They express their love of working with Deidre while thanking her for playing with them. It was hilarious and touching at the same time.

Thaao Penghlis (Tony) was more somber and serious as he reflected on 41 years of working with Deidre. He shared a quote before using his own words to express his thoughts, saying, “Congratulations on your enormous journey, your enormous success, and for being such a great asset to Days of our Lives.”

Alison Sweeney, who played Deidre’s on-screen daughter Sami for years, called the milestone “incredible but not surprising.” She gushed over Deidre as a person and revealed what an honor it’s been for Alison to share some of those scenes with Deidre.

Those are just the tip of the iceberg for tributes pouring in for Deidre Hall.

More Days stars honor Deidre on her milestone episode

Galen Gering (Rafe) also got in on the action cheering to the actress. Like everyone else, Galen was in awe of the milestone and Deidre, sharing his love and admiration for her. He also dished that she’s “never once flubbed a line.”

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) didn’t hold back sharing her happiness for Deidre. The actress admitted she was grateful to have in a small part of those shows with her friend before adding, “It’s been an honor and congratulations.”

Lucas Adams (Tripp) kicked off his message by saying what everyone already knows: Deidre’s a legend. The actor called her daytime royal and thanked her for being part of Days, as well as for showing him as an actor that 5000 episodes are possible.

There’s so much love pouring in for actress Deidre Hall as she celebrates another milestone in her extraordinary career.

More tributes will likely come as Days stars honor Deidre’s 5000th episode as Marlena Evans, so be sure to follow the show on Instagram.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.