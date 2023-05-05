Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Deidre Hall’s milestone episode, finding Kate, and Colin exposed

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the Peacock soap opera tease that the hits just keep coming in Salem.

May sweeps are coming in hot as Days continues to keep fans on their toes.

One thing viewers might not have seen coming was a special episode to honor Deidre Hall.

Friday, May 12, marks Deidre’s 5000th episode as Dr. Marlena Evans.

To honor this huge milestone on-screen, John (Drake Hogestyn) take his beloved Doc on a trip down memory lane to celebrate Marlena, their love, and her career of helping people.

Plenty of flashbacks will undoubtedly have viewers feeling all the feels on this special occasion.

The search for Kate continues

Finding Kate (Lauren Koslow) continues to be priority number one for Roman (Josh Taylor), Steve (Stephen Nichols), and Chad (Billy Flynn). Lucky for them, Harris (Steve Burton), Chad, and Steve get intel on Kate’s whereabouts before the week ends.

Meanwhile, Roman leans on Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) as he reels from what’s happening with Bo (Peter Reckell) and Kate. Speaking of the captive, Kate discovers the person behind her kidnapping, and it’s a doozy.

Jada and Sloan get a Colin clue

Days of our Lives fans know Colin (Jasper Newman) is behind all the bad stuff happening to Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) with little help from Talia (Aketra Sevellian).

Despite Talia’s best efforts to throw Jada (Elia Cantu) off her case, the cop’s suspicions go on high alert after a chat with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). This leads Jada to question Colin, and she isn’t the only one onto him.

After Colin shifts his focus from Chanel to Paulina, the latter gives Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) an earful, triggering something in the lawyer. Sloan realizes her brother is in town, and the two siblings have a heated reunion.

Yes, the walls are closing in on Colin and Talia, but that doesn’t stop Talia from working overtime to convince Chanel she has real feelings for her.

Nicole’s baby drama

Days kicked off a who’s the baby daddy storyline this week with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) learning she’s pregnant with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) or Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) child.

The news comes as EJ confronts Nickle over sleeping with Eric, putting a kink in their relationship. Later Nicole confides her secret to Anna (Leann Hunley), and EJ grows worried after listening in on a private conversation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) work together on a big deal for Titan, and Johnny (Carson Boatman) shares his fears with Chanel that Wendy (Victoria Grace) is dumping him for Tripp (Lucas Adams).

All this, plus Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) relish in toying with EJ. Speaking of Gabi, she will soon be leaving Salem as Camila has wrapped filming at the hit daytime drama, and you can read all about it here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.