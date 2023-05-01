Days of our Lives star Victoria Grace rescinds Daytime Emmy nomination: Here’s what we know

Days of our Lives newbie Victoria Grace has rescinded her Daytime Emmy nomination after earning her first nod last week.

Victoria plays Wendy Shin on the hit daytime drama.

The actress and character first appeared on the Days spin-off Beyond Salem Chapter 2 last summer.

When the hit soap opera moved from NBC to Peacock last fall, Wendy found her way to Salem.

Victoria has been killing in the role and was nominated for Daytime Emmy Award.

However, her happiness quickly turned to sadness when she rescinded the nod a few days later.

Why did Days of our Lives star Victoria Grace rescind her Daytime Emmy nomination?

Victoria was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series.

Unfortunately, some miscommunication regarding the rules for the category, like age and amount of time on the show during the specific year, prompted Victoria to turn down the nomination.

Taking to social media, Victoria shared a very heartwarming and heartbreaking message about her decision.

“I was honored to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy and to be recognized by the Academy. Unfortunately, there was a huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year’s category. This is obviously a surprise and I am heartbroken, but in fairness to all, I’ll be rescinding my nomination. I wish the best of luck to all of the nominees. I will continue to work hard to earn another Daytime Emmy nomination next year!” she tweeted.

The age cut-off for the Younger Performer category is 18 years old. It was previously 25 years old, then switched to 21 years old two years ago.

However, for the current nominations, an actor/actress had to 18-years-old or younger on January 1, 2022, which was the beginning of the time frame for which the Daytime Emmys are awarded in 2023. Victoria is 22 years old.

The remaining nominations in the category are: Cory Christopher (Thomas) from Days of our Lives, Eden McCoy (Josslyn) from General Hospital, and Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Days fans support Victoria Grace after Daytime Emmy news

The comments section of Victoria’s tweet was flooded with love and support for the actress. Victoria took time to reply to all the kind words too.

“Oh no, I am so so so sorry to hear this, I have truly enjoyed your work, not sure what the misunderstanding was, but you definitely deserve d the nomination, Wendy has been my favorite new character, I admire your reaction to this news, much respect ❤,” wrote one fan.

Another was certain this wouldn’t be the last time Victoria gets a Daytime Emmy nod for her hard work.

“I’m sure there will be more opportunities for you in the future! keep up the good work,” read the tweet.

A different one expressed what a star the talented actress is while also expressing that it won’t be her last opportunity.

“I’m sorry to hear this I know you will have another opportunity to be nominated again Victoria keep on shining your a 🌟,” wrote the user.

There’s no question that Victoria Grace has handled this situation with class. It certainly couldn’t have been easy.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.