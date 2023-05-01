General Hospital spoilers: It’s now or never for the rescue mission

General Hospital viewers should get ready as May sweeps kick off this week.

The ABC soap has teased the end of Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) reign of terror, but not without consequences.

With Laura (Genie Francis), Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Drew (Cameron Mathison) on the case, it’s only a matter of time before the fireworks begin.

Friday’s cliffhanger foreshadowed the group possibly being spotted by Victor’s men while patrolling the desolate land.

So much hangs in the balance, and if the hostages aren’t brought home safely, so many lives will be impacted.

Here’s a look at what the General Hospital preview video teased for the first week of May sweeps.

Victor wants Liesl to perform the task

The entire reason for taking Liesl (Kathleen Gati) hostage was so she could work on the virus and figure out how to ensure his safety and his family’s safety.

She saved Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) by offering to use them as lab rats after some quick thinking. Victor had planned to throw them overboard but agreed to let her use them.

In the General Hospital preview, Victor tells Liesl, “Let’s go make history.”

What happens next remains to be seen, but given that Liesl is a changed woman, there is hope she destroyed the virus or changed the components so that it won’t do what Victor had hoped.

The most dangerous mission

As the preview is titled, this mission is one of the most dangerous.

There is much more on the line than just stopping Victor and ending the Cassadine reign of terror. The families are waiting back home to get word that the hostages have been rescued, and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) still hopes that Liesl can save her life.

Laura, Curtis, Valentin, and Drew are all highly skilled, so the mission should be successful. However, General Hospital spoilers teased Valentin makes an offer, which leads to speculation Victor learns the four have tracked him and The Haunted Star down to the bunker.

Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, realizing that Victor has a virus that could destroy much of the population is terrifying. Anna (Finola Hughes), Holly (Emma Samms), and Robert (Tristan Rogers) discuss the dangers of what the other four are walking into, and that is the terrifying aspect.

The patrolling guards seem to have been taken down by the group, as Drew and the group are ready to make a move. Will they be able to save the hostages and end Victor’s tyranny?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.