General Hospital spoilers: Millow wedding and bombshells

General Hospital spoilers tease the Millow wedding goes down on the ABC soap this week.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) have moved up their wedding due to Liesl (Kathleen Gati) being unable to be her great-niece’s donor.

Everything has been put together in a matter of hours, and while it should be the happiest day of their lives, in true soap fashion, there is drama brewing.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) was invited to the wedding without Nina (Cynthia Watros), leaving her to stew on what she could and should do.

With everything falling into place, there will be some revelations that could rip the family apart.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Millow wedding takes center stage

General Hospital spoilers teased Michael and Willow’s wedding will get underway, and by the end of the week, bombshells will drop everywhere.

Despite Sonny being asked to go, Nina is upset she wasn’t invited to the wedding. While she didn’t let on to him, she plotted to make Carly (Laura Wright) pay.

She blames Carly for everything, including Willow’s current advance stage cancer, because she kept her mouth closed about Nina being her mom.

It will get messy when she presumably blows the whistle on the insider trading with Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly. A scene between Ava (Maura West) and Nina has her asking her friend what she did, knowing it would be big.

The biggest question is – will Michael and Willow tie the knot before everything comes crashing down?

The Cassadine drama

While a wedding is underway in Port Charles, the hunt for The Haunted Star is still on.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Drew found some clues about where it could be headed, and when Friday’s show left off, the boat was docking.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) are worried about what will happen to them after Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) attempted to dump them at sea. Thankfully, Liesl’s quick thinking saved them.

Time is running out for Victor as May sweeps loom. He won’t get away with doing what he did, especially with so many people invested in what’s going down.

Bringing back some key players has elevated the possibilities for May sweeps and the end of Victor. His days are numbered, but who will be the one to inflict the justice he deserves?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.