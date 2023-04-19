Will Willow die on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers have watched as Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) spiraled downhill due to her cancer diagnosis.

The mother of Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) children has fought hard, but her death is imminent with time running out.

She is sicker by the day, and with the wedding pushed up, the future looks grim.

Willow had hope when her great-aunt, Liesl (Kathleen Gati), matched to be her donor. Everything was set to take place following the Nurses Ball, but the doctor was kidnapped and taken hostage by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

So much is at stake, and Willow could suffer the consequences if Liesl isn’t rescued in time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will Willow lose her battle?

Katelyn MacMullen’s status with General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen debuted as Willow Tait in 2018. In October, she will celebrate five years on General Hospital.

Typically, soap contracts are signed for three years. There have been exceptions, especially during negotiations. So, based on the three-year deal, Katelyn likely has roughly 18 months on her current contract.

Sometimes, if actors want to walk away, they can be written out. Likewise, if they are fired, the writers must figure out how to kill them or recast the role.

While Willow might die, it doesn’t seem likely. General Hospital is already losing Charles Shaughnessy due to the Victor storyline wrapping in the next few weeks. Killing off several characters at once isn’t typical, especially with storylines as big as these.

Willow is connected in Port Charles

When Willow initially ended up in Port Charles, she wasn’t connected to anyone. She was running from Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and wanted to start over.

She became entangled in a storyline with Nina (then Michelle Stafford) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Willow helped Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) to break away from Shiloh’s cult and became acquainted with the Corinthos family. She was also involved with Chase (Josh Swickard), and they often spent time with Michael and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

General Hospital viewers believed she was Nina’s daughter forever, and the writers chose to make Nelle (Chloe Lanier) her daughter. Eventually, the storyline was switched to it being twins, with Willow finding herself being raised by Harmony (Inga Cadranel) because the unanticipated twin had to find a home.

With the ties to Port Charles and the beginning of Willow getting to know Nina and possibly building a relationship, it’s unlikely the writers intend to kill her off.

However, never say never when it comes to a soap opera.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.