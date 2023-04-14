General Hospital spoilers for next week: Victor gets bad news and familiar faces return

General Hospital spoilers tease that things will remain tense next week as the situation in Port Charles remains dire.

May sweeps are just two weeks away, meaning the writers are kicking things up a notch.

With a slew of character returns next week, the adventure is far from over.

The situation on The Haunted Star is dangerous, and with the lives that Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has hanging in the balance, it is crucial that the ship is found and the threat is neutralized.

There is also worry for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), who has been counting on Liesl (Kathleen Gati) to save her life. As she continues to get sicker, the hope is fading.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Familiar faces return

Victor’s shenanigans have gone on long enough. The storyline has played out and has propped up Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali), turning them into the modern-day Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis).

Holly (Emma Samms) disappeared after turning Victor into Robert (Tristan Rogers), but she is back. She ventured off to find her son, Ethan (Nathan Parsons), and with Victor having a conversation earlier this week about him, it wouldn’t be shocking if he returned for a cameo as he has done before.

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is back and likely causing trouble in the family. General Hospital spoilers tease that Ned (Wally Kurth) is upset and vents to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). It can only be about his mother and her return, right?

Victor is being hunted

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is on the trail of Victor and his hostages. He isn’t going to let the Cassadine madman cost his daughter-in-law her life.

He is never one to follow the law, and when his family is in danger, you can bet the plan is even more intense. When Robert confronts Sonny and lets him know how he feels, things get more intense.

With Trina on The Haunted Star, Curtis (Donnell Turner) is determined to stop Victor. When he goes to Drew (Cameron Mathison) for help, will his buddy be down for the challenge?

Remember, he threatens to release a toxin, which would have anyone on edge.

When Victor gets news that things are not going according to plan, expect him to become even more unhinged than he has been.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.