General Hospital spoilers for next week: Victor’s plan is revealed

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that the fallout from this week’s episodes continues.

Viewers have waited to find out what Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) end game is, and it looks like it will be revealed.

The Ice Princess necklace is what he’s after, but what else is on his mind?

Meanwhile, two Port Charles residents vanish. Where will they go, and who will take them?

With sweeps just a few weeks away, the writers have kicked things up a notch.

Here’s what to expect next week from General Hospital.

Victor lays out his plan

As mentioned above, Victor will spill the details of his devious plan to someone near the end of next week. It’s unclear who he speaks with, but it could be a few people.

With all of the events that have cumulated to make this storyline what it is, some big names have been revealed to be returning. We know that Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is headed back to Port Charles, and she will debut after next week finishes up. Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) will also be seen, which should lend more information about what Victor is up to now.

What big moves are next on his agenda?

Two Port Charles residents go missing

General Hospital spoilers tease Victor leaves town with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez). Whether he is kidnapped or goes willingly is unclear, but it sets off worry for Trina (Tabyana Ali), who just became his girlfriend.

Look for Joss (Eden McCoy) to try and comfort her friend as she worries.

And speaking of worry, another person from Port Charles is missing, and it’s someone connected to Jordan (Tanisha Harper). It isn’t Trina, so who could it be?

Other Port Charles news

Look for Finn (Michael Easton) to put Gregory (Gregory Harrison) in the hot seat. Thanks to his chat with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), he knows something isn’t right. Will the former professor come clean or pretend nothing is wrong?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Michael (Chad Duell) discuss things. Will this change the plot he has to take his dad down? That could open the door for an open relationship with Joss and Dex (Evan Hofer), and Eden McCoy teased more Jex stuff ahead.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) makes a big request. Did something not work out with Liesl (Kathleen Gati) being a match?

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.