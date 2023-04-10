General Hospital spoilers: The hunt for Victor is on

General Hospital spoilers tease this week is all about finding Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and the hostages he has on board The Haunted Star.

His actions have dire consequences for several Port Charles families.

With the Nurses Ball coming to a close and the realization that Lucy (Lynn Herring), Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and Anna (Finola Hughes) are alive, the stakes have never been higher.

Victor is gone without a trace, and so are baby Ace and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is also missing, which is a huge problem for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), as her time is quite literally running out.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Spencer gets locked up

The General Hospital preview reveals that Victor has Spencer locked up in one of the rooms on The Haunted Star.

He will quickly learn he isn’t alone, but will he discover Liesl is with him, or is it Ace that he finds?

When Friday’s show ended, Laura (Genie Francis) walked into her place to find Esme (Avery Pohl) knocked out, and the baby was gone.

Spencer wanted Victor’s help getting his brother away from Esme, and now, they are both on the boat.

However, there’s also a stowaway on the boat.

Sprina fans know just how dedicated the couple is, and Trina (Tabyana Ali) finds a way onto the boat as she is spotted peaking around the corner in the video.

Sonny wants Victor found immediately

General Hospital spoilers teased Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Michael (Chad Duell) conversing. It appears it will be about Liesl’s disappearance and what that means for Willow.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is likely beside herself because she knows her aunt wanted to help her daughter, and now, she is just gone. That isn’t like her, especially when it comes to family.

Sonny tells Diane (Carolyn Henessey) they need to find Victor. He seems to know that Victor is the common denominator.

With May sweeps inching closer, this storyline is about to heat up. Next week, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) returns to town, and an appearance from Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) is also coming up. This will be the catalyst throughout May, and it’s suspected that Victor’s death will be a part of it.

Will Trina be able to save Spencer and Ace? Will Liesl make it back in time to save Willow?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.