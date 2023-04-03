General Hospital spoilers: Nurses Ball chaos

General Hospital spoilers tease that the Nurses Ball will be one for the books.

The 60th anniversary of the hit ABC soap happened over the weekend and will be celebrated all month.

Big returns have been teased, and with the latest GH promo, the week will be filled with chaos and fun.

Performances and romance are part of the Nurses Ball, but danger lurks at the Metro Court.

April will be a wild ride, ad it’s only getting started.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

The Nurses Ball glam

With Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) hosting the Nurses Ball, anything can happen.

Things appear to start off well, as the red carpet looks are amazing. The people of Port Charles get all glammed up and walk into the event in style.

Sydney Val Jean (Chandra Wilson) is back to do the red-carpet interviews. She was a part of the Nurses Ball the last time it was held, as she is the East Coast editor of Crimson.

The performances will be fantastic, as highlighted in the promo video. Look for the signature nurses’ number, Joss (Eden McCoy), Chase (Josh Swickard) with Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), and more.

While the fun and glamour are a highlight, the danger is also very real.

Victor is out for revenge

As Friday’s General Hospital ended, Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) was ready to show Port Charles a thing or two.

He learned that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) were alive. His informant spotted Lucy (Lynn Herring) as the Nurses Ball prep was underway.

What he has planned remains unclear, but knowing that Bobbie, Laura (Genie Francis), and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) are on to him hasn’t helped things.

Spoilers teased that a big throwback story would be highlighted for the 60th anniversary, and it seems the Ice Princess will be bringing everyone together. Luke’s (Anthony Geary) “death” kicked it off, and now, things are moving at a better pace.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) will return mid-month. She will play an important role in the big storyline but will stick around Port Charles for a bit longer this time around.

The horrified looks from the audience reveal that something big goes down, but what will Victor unleash? Or, is it Victor who is the one doing it? General Hospital loves to throw curveballs.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.