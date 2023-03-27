General Hospital spoilers: Anna fears the worst, Victor’s giddy, and Laura finds trouble

General Hospital spoilers tease sad news, panic, and a master plan in jeopardy take over Port Charles this week.

On Wednesday, March 29, GH will pay tribute to the late great Sonya Eddy, who played beloved nurse Epiphany Johnson on the show.

Sonya passed away suddenly last December, and the writers took their time to craft the perfect episode in her honor.

The latest preview video for the hit ABC soap opera features Marshall (Robert Gossett) dressed in black, sadly looking out the window as Curtis (Donnell Turner) watches his father.

It’s safe to say the scene has everything to do with saying goodbye to Epiphany.

Along with the farewell to Sonya episode, the Nurses Ball and General Hospital’s 60th anniversary are on the horizon, so things are heating up in Port Charles.

The plan to take down Victor hits a snag

For weeks now, Anna (Finola Hughes), Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Laura (Genie Francis), Robert (Tristan Rogers), and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) have been working to take down Victor (Charles Shaughnessy). Valentin is certain the fake necklace and false code will have Victor right where the group wants him.

GH fans know never to count out a Cassadine. At the Metro Court, Victor examines the necklace as Eileen (Heather Mazur) questions if they are done. Victor looks like a kid in a candy store as he happily reveals, “we’re just getting started.”

That’s not good news for those working to take down Victor. Back at the safe house, something causes Lucy (Lynn Herring) to reflect on the bad situation and Anna to fear Victor is on to them.

Laura and Sonny are haunted

General Hospital spoilers teased planning for the Nurses Ball, which will kick off in April, continues this week. In the preview footage, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has a grin on her face as she teases, “You don’t want to miss a single minute!”

All bets are on her happiness having to do with the big event, as Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has already roped Brook Lynn into helping out with the musical numbers.

Meanwhile, Laura ends up on the pier with Sonny (Maurice Benard) standing beside her with looks of trouble and shock on their faces.

They are dressed in black, so it could have something to do with the memorial for Epiphany. Although the look on their faces hints something else goes down on the docks that leaves them in disbelief.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit ABC soap opera filled with intrigue and sadness. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.