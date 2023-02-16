General Hospital: Drew Cheetwood returns to mourn loss of Sonya Eddy

General Hospital alum Drew Cheetwood (ex-Milo) has announced his return to the show as the soap opera mourns the loss of Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany Johnson.

The talented actress passed away suddenly in December after complications from surgery.

Tributes to Sonya poured in with not only her GH pals but also other Hollywood stars expressing their heartbreaking over losing her far too soon.

GH recently announced a special tribute episode to Sonya and the beloved character of Epiphany as part of the hit daytime drama’s 60th-anniversary celebration this spring.

The show has kept details of Sonya’s tribute under wraps.

However, Drew has revealed his return as he reflected on his former partner in crime.

Drew Cheetwood returns to General Hospital to honor Sonya Eddy

Taking to Instagram, Drew shared a photo of himself in front of the General Hospital sign.

In the caption, he shared that it was 20 years ago that same day he filmed his first scene of the hit ABC soap opera. Drew took time to acknowledge just how grateful he was for GH and how it changed his life forever.

Then Drew opened up about his friend Sonya and filming the very special episode dedicated to her.

“Sonya Eddy lit this world up with an incredible light. She was so many beautiful things to so many people. We’ll miss her greatly,” he wrote in part of his lengthy caption. “Yesterday, I was asked to help pay tribute to that light. After all the show has given me, it was such an honor to give back in this way.”

The actor waxed poetically on how quickly life goes by while encouraging his fans to cherish their loved ones. Drew ended his IG post with words honoring his friend.

“May we try and fill more people with love, laughter & light…the same as Sonya did for me and so many others🙏🏻,” Drew expressed.

Who is Milo on General Hospital?

Drew played Milo Giambetti on the daytime drama, debuting in 2006 and joining his real-life brother Derek Cheetwood (ex-Max) and cousin Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas) on the show.

Milo was one of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) bodyguards, who had a major crush on Lulu (then Julie Marie Berman). Despite working for a mob boss, Milo was the sweetest, kindest soul, but he didn’t have much luck with the ladies.

After leaving his job with Sonny, Milo focused on living a more honest life that included holding jobs as a fitness director and delivering pizza. It was during one of the Nurses Balls that Milo earned his nickname Magic Milo after a group of Port Charles’s hottest hunks did a Magic Mike-inspired routine.

Milo eventually found love with Epiphany after he admitted to having a crush on the nurse. They were an adorable couple that quickly became popular with GH fans.

In 2020, Epihany revealed she and Milo had called it quits, with the breakup happening off-screen. The last time Milo was on-screen was in 2019, when he went undercover to try to help expose the Dawn of Day cult.

Drew Cheetwood will likely be one of many dropping in to General Hospital for the episode to honor the late great Sonya Eddy.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.