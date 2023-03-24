General Hospital spoilers for next week: A tribute and chaos

General Hospital spoilers tease next week’s episodes of the ABC soap will be filled with chaos and sadness as the Nurses Ball is almost ready to kick off.

Sadness will take over mid-week when GH pays tribute to Sonya Eddy, who played nurse Epiphany Johnson for nearly two decades. She passed away late last year, and her loss was heavily felt among the cast and crew.

The 60th anniversary of General Hospital is April 1, and it will begin a month-long celebration that will include familiar faces returning to town, including Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms).

With an enemy after Sonny (Maurice Benard), his world has plenty of chaos.

As the Nurses Ball planning continues, there is some stir at the cabin where the “dead” people from Paris are hiding out.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sonya Eddy’s tribute

Over the last several days, Epiphany has been mentioned several times. The lead to her tribute was smooth, especially because it had to be done without notice, and scripts are often written well in advance.

Drew Cheetwood is back as Milo to pay tribute to Epiphany. The two were once a couple on the show, and his “Magic Milo” act has been a massive part of the Nurses Ball in the past.

The episode will air on Wednesday, March 29.

Nurses Ball mishaps

As Maxie (Kirsten Storms) plans the Nurses Ball with Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring’s) help from afar, things are proving to be more complicated than anyone thought.

Lucy is losing her mind as she has to watch from the sidelines instead of headlining the show. She will drive Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) crazy.

By the end of the week, there is some trouble that Maxie and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) fix, but it may be a little over their heads.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Selina (Lydia Look) may have valuable information regarding the attempt on Sonny’s life. But, she doesn’t do anything out of the goodness of her heart — so what will she want in return?

Dex (Evan Hofer) checks in with Joss (Eden McCoy) following their encounter with Michael (Chad Duell). Things are going well for the couple, but when Dex stumbles upon something frightening, it could have lasting effects. Could it be a dead body?

Look for Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) to find peace briefly. It looks like Sonny is the common ground, but how long will it last?

Ava will encounter someone who wants trouble, and our bet is on Mason (Nathanyael Grey). He has Nikolas (Adam Huff) under his care, holding it over her and Austin (Roger Howarth).

There have been rumblings that his boss could be Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker). Mason and Austin are connected to this person, so seeing who is giving orders will be interesting.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.