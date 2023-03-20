General Hospital spoilers: Dex is in Sonny’s debt

General Hospital spoilers tease that it’s a week of dilemmas as March winds down.

The show is gearing up for its 60th anniversary, which is right around the corner.

First, though, a few things need to be cleared up.

Dex (Evan Hofer) has been playing a dangerous game, and now, he’s torn about where his loyalties lie.

Everyone in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) orbit is in danger; some aren’t ready to be there.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening on General Hospital this week.

Dex is torn

Initially, Dex was hired by Michael (Chad Duell) to take out Sonny. He was supposed to work his way into the business and come up with information that would land the mob boss behind bars.

Things went off without a hitch, and Dex landed in Sonny’s lap. He has moved closer and closer and passed every test he was given.

Now, he’s between a rock and a hard place when doing what he was hired to do and what his mind tells him.

General Hospital left off with Dex and Joss (Eden McCoy) talking about what happened and the “crease” he got while defending Sonny’s life.

Naturally, they end up in bed together, but they are startled when Michael comes knocking on Dex’s door and demands to speak with him.

The preview video showed Joss asking Dex if he’s changed his mind about turning Sonny in, and it looks like he has because Sonny saved him at the warehouse.

With Michael showing up and Joss asking him the tough question, it looks like Dex has a big decision to make.

More Port Charles happenings

As the people in Sonny’s life continue to worry, he takes a meeting. It appears he wants to put his foot down about what happened, and the preview video shows Selina (Lydia Look) walking into the gathering.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Lucy (Lynn Herring) is tired of being in hiding and pulls a stunt that could mess things up for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes). It’s likely because of her itch to be a part of the Nurses Ball, so keep an eye out for updates as the week goes by.

It will be a jam-packed week leading into the final week of March, which will host the tribute to Sonya Eddy, who held the role of Epiphany Johnson before suddenly passing away at the end of 2022.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.