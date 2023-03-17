General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lucy makes a move, Esme considers her options, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that the action is getting kicked up a notch.

The ball is rolling for the 60th-anniversary celebration, which includes talk of the Nurses Ball.

Spoilers have teased that several old faces return to Port Charles to fight a common enemy, and it’s assumed that person is Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

There are just two weeks left before the anniversary month begins, and viewers are excited to see what the writers and actors have in store.

Since everything is shot weeks in advance, everything has been filmed, or the filming is being wrapped up.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Lucy causes chaos

Everyone in Port Charles thinks Lucy (Lynn Herring) is dead. She was believed dead long before Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) “died.”

With the three of them living together and attempting to stay under the radar, Lucy’s careless actions cause the couple to have differing views. She is desperate to get back to Port Charles for the Nurses Ball. After all, that has been her thing since its inception.

When she makes a dangerous move that couple puts all three of them in danger, it could be enough to cause a tiff in the Vanna relationship.

Portia and Curtis

After the bombshell dropped that Curtis (Donnell Turner) could be Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) biological father — he has been on the outs with his new bride.

Portia (Brook Kerr) has regrets and hopes she can reconcile with her husband and daughter.

With Marshall (Robert Gossett) on her side, Portia hopes Curtis will come around and the two can rebuild trust before it is too late. Their marriage never began, even though they did legally tie the knot.

Meanwhile, Curtis and Trina have crossed paths, and things are always awkward.

Other Port Charles tidbits

There is so much happening in Port Charles right now.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) makes a request, but will it be able to come to fruition? It has something to do with Michael (Chad Duell) and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) conversation, presumably about Chase (Josh Swickard). General Hospital spoilers say Brook Lynn lays her cards on the table but will Chase pick them up?

Cody (Josh Kelly) confided in Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about Mac (John J. York) being his biological father. Felicia (Kristina Wagner) knows there is more to their relationship too. How long will it be before Mac finds out the truth?

Also, look for Esme (Avery Pohl) to consider her options where Ace is concerned. She believes the offers are too good to be true, but will she follow through with allowing Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) to help raise the baby?

It’s a busy week for Laura as, by the end, she has a surprise visitor.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.