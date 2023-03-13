General Hospital spoilers: Sonny has a ‘very powerful’ enemy

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny (Maurice Benard) has a big problem on his hands.

Friday’s episode ended with Dex (Evan Hofer) saving his boss after detecting a sniper target on him.

The GH preview video showed that it wasn’t an isolated event and that the mob boss would be warned about a powerful enemy.

This will affect everyone in Sonny’s life, including Carly (Laura Wright) and his children. They’ve been through this before.

How this will affect Nina (Cynthia Watros) remains to be seen. This is her first brush with the reality of Sonny’s life, and with the stress of Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) life hanging in the balance, it may prove too much.

Here’s a look at what to expect this week on General Hospital.

An attempt on Sonny’s life

While at the docks with Dex, someone takes a shot at eliminating Sonny. He has been the boss and has run the shipping docks for decades. He defeated the enemies and was particular about what could and could not be trafficked into Port Charles.

As he and Dex engage in a shootout, it appears they walk away unharmed. This will only complicate things for Joss (Eden McCoy) and Dex because he will get further into the business. Plans have already changed regarding the information needed about the deal, and despite Michael (Chad Duell) encouraging Dex that things are okay, Dex is still worried.

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) warns he has a “very powerful enemy” after assessing the situation.

What does this mean for Sonny’s family?

Whether the family is on good terms means nothing to someone who wants Sonny dead. His split from Carly and his estrangement from Michael mean nothing.

When Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) asks how bad it is, Sonny admits he doesn’t know. However, he vows to find out who is after him and ensure things are handled.

Several members of Sonny’s family are now in danger, and while this isn’t new, it is worrisome.

Who is after Sonny?

The possibilities are endless when it comes to who fired that shot at Sonny. There are new enemies popping up, but with the 60th-anniversary celebration coming, it’s likely something big.

The situation with Mason (Nathanyael Grey) could be part of this. After all, Sonny did offer to help Ava (Maura West) with her Nikolas (Adam Huff) problem.

There’s also Selina Wu (Lydia Look) and her intentions. Could she be trying to take over the territory? Unlikely, but still, Sonny and her have a chaotic relationship.

Also, it could have something to do with the Pikeman deal. After all, that’s coming up.

To see what happens and what Sonny and his crew find out, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.