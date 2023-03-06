General Hospital spoilers: Mason corners Austin and Ava meets with Sonny

General Hospital spoilers tease this week is all about looming threats on the ABC soap.

After some speculation Nikolas (Adam Huff) would be no more, it was revealed that he is being kept alive on life support.

Austin’s (Roger Howarth) cousin Mason (Nathanyael Grey) followed him to Spoon Island.

Unfortunately, he was the one who found Nikolas at the stables, and now, he is going to make sure Austin and Ava play along with his little game.

However, he didn’t think things through all the way. After all, Ava’s baby daddy is Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Mason confronts Austin

In the General Hospital preview video, Mason is taunting Austin about what he knows.

These two have something going on, and viewers have not yet seen what is behind it. Austin didn’t just come to Port Charles by chance.

Mason has been coming to talk to Austin for months, hinting someone else was in charge of what they should be doing.

Now that Austin is integrated into the canvas, Mason is ready to shake things up.

Having Nikolas in his possession gives him one leg up, and he is planning to use it for all its worth.

Ava and Sonny have a chat

The video then flashes to Sonny and Ava at the Metro Court.

It looks like the two are having a conversation that is important. Perhaps Ava asked Sonny for a favor?

He offers to help her, which is new, especially considering there were very contentious parts of their relationship over the years.

Ava is Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) good friend, and he has softened some since getting into a relationship with the head of Crimson.

Will Ava confide in Sonny about what she did to Nikolas? After all, she knows that he isn’t particularly fond of Nikolas. If she tells him what happened, he could use it against her, but at this point, it may be safer to tell him and have him assist with the Mason problem.

The rest of Port Charles believes he has run off, and with the PCPD looking for Nikolas after finding his watch at the stables, Ava needs to act quickly.

Will she take Sonny’s offer of help, or will she and Austin try to work it out on their own?

Be sure to tune in daily to see how all of this will play out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.