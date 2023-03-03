General Hospital spoilers for next week: Esme has an offer, Trina catches up with Ava, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease there are plenty of consequences coming for those whose actions have affected others.

From paternity bombshells to the disappearance of Nikolas (Adam Huff), so much is happening in Port Charles.

As the GH writers gear up for a special tribute to Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) at the end of the month, they are also preparing for a special 60th anniversary month beginning in April.

There’s still plenty to figure out with Esme (Avery Pohl), but she may be getting some of her memories back. After all, she did refer to the baby as “Ace.” That’s what she called him while locked up in Wyndemere.

As things continue to move forward, some storylines will gain some traction.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Esme makes an offer

It seems that Esme believes she has something Laura (Genie Francis) wants. She will offer the mayor something next week, but it’s unclear what.

There’s hope her memory will return, but for now, she is trying to piece together what she knows based on what others have learned and told her. Learning her mother and father were both psychopathic murderers wasn’t easy.

Laura seems to be the only one she can trust. So, the question is whether she will accept Esme’s offer.

Trina confides in Ava

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is still reeling from the bombshell that Curtis (Donnell Turner) could be her biological father. All she’s ever known is Taggert (Real Andrews) as her dad; she doesn’t want to lose that.

Ava (Maura West) has been preoccupied with Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom) taking her and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) hostage at Wyndemere and the situation with Nikolas.

The two will find time to catch up next week on General Hospital. Trina will fill Ava in on the paternity drama. Their friendship is special, and Ava treats Trina like a surrogate daughter. What will the beautiful blonde’s advice be?

General Hospital spoilers tease that someone will interrupt Ava, but who will it be? All signs point to Mason (Nathanyael Grey). He has something up his sleeve as he is the one who has Nikolas on life support.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is still reeling after learning Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) knew Esme was not the Hook Killer, and she blames her for Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) death.

She and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) have a common enemy, as he will confront Elizabeth for telling the truth about Nikolas next week. Spoilers tease the two will team up, which could bring trouble for anyone who crosses them.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Curtis will catch up too. They have both been busy with their dramas, but time with a friend is something they both need.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.