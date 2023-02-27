General Hospital spoilers: The search for Nikolas is on

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease the search for Nikolas (Adam Huff) is on.

Ava (Maura West) “killed” him during a heated argument at Wyndemere, and Austin (Roger Howarth) helped move him to the stables.

Everything was supposed to be handled when Felicia (Kristina Wagner) stopped by, but that’s when everything went down with Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom).

Things in Port Charles are in complete chaos, and Ava is barely holding it together.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has made things even more complicated by confessing what she and Nikolas did to Esme (Avery Pohl), and now the hunt for Nikolas is on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Elizabeth regrets her move

The General Hospital preview video teased a call between Elizabeth and Finn (Michael Easton), and she reveals her regret.

He warned her to keep quiet, and now, she isn’t sure she made the right move. Elizabeth doesn’t know what happened to Nikolas; with him missing, she could be left to take the fall for everything.

Esme still has no memory, but when she called her baby Ace, it appeared that some of it was coming back to her. Could she be on the way to remembering everything?

Ava panics

When Ava learns that the cops will be headed to Wyndemere, she panics. That’s where Nikolas’ body is, and they will leave no stone unturned.

She tells Austin about what’s happening and can’t believe this is happening. The PCPD is headed there to look for Nikolas because of what Elizabeth told them.

Does she have reason to panic, or is Nikolas hiding out somewhere? Speculation is that he was just knocked out and not actually dead, especially since they have put off showing the body or having someone else find it.

This would be the perfect storyline to bring into May sweeps. And with everything coming up for the 60th anniversary of the ABC soap, the juicer, the better.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Laura (Genie Francis) taunts Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), letting him know that she may have won this round. She is in on Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna’s (Finola Hughes) plan, and it seems to be working so far.

Also, look for Liesl (Kathleen Gati) to slap Elizabeth across the face at the hospital, presumably, because she knew about Esme being held at Wyndemere, which allowed the Hook Killer to kill Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.