General Hospital spoilers: A hostage situation at Wyndemere

General Hospital spoilers tease that the final week of February sweeps will be filled with revelations.

It’s been a month of ups and downs for the people of Port Charles, but significant movements in some storylines are happening.

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) is on the loose and at Wyndemere with Ava (Maura West) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner). It was unexpected, but he was thrilled to find them together.

As the town gears up for the hostage situation, the Hook Killer returns.

Austin (Roger Howarth) was waiting to help Ava move Nikolas (Adam Huff), but he returned when she didn’t meet him there.

Friday’s cliffhanger showed the Hook Killer entering the house, presumably nailing Austin from behind.

Mac demands movement

After learning about what’s happening at Wyndemere, Mac (John J. York) wants everyone to move quickly.

Felicia is there with Ryan, and he’s worried about his wife. They have Ryan, Heather (Alley Mills), and Esme (Avery Pohl) on the loose.

Ava and Felicia are in grave danger, and with the news that Ryan is Esme’s father, there is a lot at stake.

Mac wants the PCPD to move fast and get the situation under control, but in true soap fashion, something is bound to go awry.

Laura (Genie Francis) looked worried while on the dock with Mac and Jordan (Tanisha Harper). Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) was also on the pier, wondering what was happening at the Cassadine home.

Will Austin die?

While trying to be a friend to Ava, Austin may lose his life in the process. Heather is the Hook Killer, something General Hospital viewers have known for months.

She appears to have come in behind him, and he may have been hooked in the back. The show didn’t share what happened next; it went off for the weekend with a bang.

Austin is not likely to die, as Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) just died, and the hospital needs more doctors. And, let’s be honest, the writers are not trying to kill off Roger Howarth as they keep reinventing new parts for him to remain on the canvas.

There’s still plenty more happening this week on General Hospital, too. Trina (Tabyana Ali) is still reeling from the paternity bombshell. Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) will be right there to help her along the way.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.