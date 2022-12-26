General Hospital spoilers: Hook strikes again and Britt’s party

Britt’s days may be numbered on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease it’s a big week in Port Charles as the end of 2022 takes place.

For weeks, viewers have been prepped for what would happen at Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) big birthday bash at the Haunted Star.

There’s also a hunt for Esme (Avery Pohl), as much of the town continues to believe she is the Hook Killer. However, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) know that’s not the case, as she remains hidden away at Wyndemere.

As the town gears up for a New Year’s Eve celebration, many won’t soon forget there’s another Hook victim.

Who will be the next one to meet their demise from the serial killer?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what the General Hospital preview teases for the final week of 2022.

Finding Esme

As Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) family is gathered in the square for Christmas, Marshall (Robert Gossett) wonders, “when’s it gonna end?”

Laura (Genie Francis), Trina, Robert (Tristan Rogers), Marshall, and Curtis (Donnell Turner) are all standing there as Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) walks up with Sam (Kelly Monaco), answering Marshall’s question by saying, “it ends when we find Esme.”

Who is the Hook Killer?

Esme is not the killer, though everything leads to her. She has been locked up for the most recent killing of Rory (Michael Kruse), which rules her out.

The clues also link Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), but he isn’t escaping and murdering anyone. At least he hasn’t recently. He is too busy pretending to be locked in his body to make a move as big as murdering people all over Port Charles.

However, it looks like Heather Webber (Alley Mills) could be a likely suspect. She is Esme’s mother and has been keeping tabs on her daughter, at least from afar.

She also stole Ryan’s necklace of keepsakes from the murders he committed, one of which was found by Rory’s body. Esme was also left with one when she was a baby.

So, could the Hook Killer be Heather Webber?

Britt’s birthday party

Only a handful of people know what’s happening in Britt’s life. Her big birthday bash at the Haunted Star will have several familiar faces invited, including Brad (Parry Shen), Maxie (Kirsten Storms), and more.

This is likely Britt’s big send-off. Her exit has been teased for months now. Currently, Kelly Thiebaud is in London and recently announced her long-distance relationship was no more, leading to the assumption she moved there.

It’s unclear if Britt will be killed off or leave on her own accord.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.