General Hospital spoilers for next week: A New Year’s Eve to remember

Britt’s New Year’s Eve party will be full of surprises. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that big moments are ahead as the people of Port Charles ring in the new year.

Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) birthday party will be the talk of the town as it kicks off at the end of the week.

Relationships will either strengthen or dissolve as some lies and misdeeds are brought to the surface.

There is a heavy focus on the Hook Killer being connected to Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), but if it isn’t Esme (Avery Pohl), who?

Meanwhile, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) revealed they are expecting a baby girl. But as Willow continues to get sicker, the decision to come clean to everyone hangs in the balance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect during the upcoming week on General Hospital.

Britt’s party contains surprises

It appears that Britt is having one last hurrah before she succumbs to her illness. She has only been honest with her mom about her condition. No one else in her life was told. However, Liesl (Kathleen Gati) broke down while at the gym and told Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) overheard.

General Hospital spoilers tease that plenty of surprises are in store for the party. Britt has already drawn up a will and given Brad (Parry Shen) instructions, though he wasn’t made aware anything was happening.

The guest list will be full of the people of Port Charles, but there may also be a few surprises there.

Cassadine complications

Uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) sends a stern warning to Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) to ensure that he knows Victor is in charge.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) feels guilty knowing Esme is being held hostage. Toward the end of the week, she attempts to manipulate the good nurse. Will she succeed this time?

Also, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) breaks bread with Ava (Maura West). The two have more in common than they may even know, but is this just a one-time truce, or will they begin a new slate? Spencer is also working on a plan with Trina (Tabyana Ali) to lure Esme out.

Other Port Charles news

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) sink into a mystery that continues to pull back more layers of new secrets. They are trying to find Lucy (Lynn Herring) so that Anna can return home.

Laura (Genie Francis) will turn to an unlikely source who may have some helpful information. Could it be Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has news or clues for the mayor?

And in some sad news for Port Charles and fans of General Hospital in general, Sonya Eddy, who played nurse Epiphany Johnson, passed away on December 19. Several of her costars shared beautiful tributes to honor her.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.