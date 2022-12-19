General Hospital spoilers: Family dysfunction, secrets, and more

Spencer shows up at Trina’s house on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week’s episodes of the ABC soap focus on Christmas in Port Charles.

Nothing says family dysfunction like a holiday spent with family. In this case, time spent with the Cassadines.

So much has happened this year, and there will be time to reflect on relationships as everything winds down.

The couple fan bases will get some action this week, too.

It looks like there will be a Sprina moment that could lead to more, which some have been waiting on forever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s a look at what’s happening on General Hospital this week.

Christmas celebrations

It is time for the families of Port Charles to come together to celebrate the magic of Christmas.

There will be a surprise for Trina (Tabyana Ali) as her family knows the toll losing Rory (Michael Kruse) has taken on her. The guilt of not responding back to his declaration of love is only one piece of the puzzle.

When Portia (Brook Kerr), Curtis (Donnell Turner), Marshall (Robert Gossett), and Joss (Eden McCoy) are there to comfort her, it makes for a special moment.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) appears to be spending time with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), reminding him it’s the perfect time for family dysfunction. And with the rate things are going with the Cassadine family, it seems like Christmas could bring more than just a holly jolly good time.

There will also be some time for couples to get close and spend time together. Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) will spend their first Christmas together, as will Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Sprina moment

While Trina’s family tries to keep her mind occupied following Rory’s death, she gets an unexpected visitor.

Things between Spencer and Trina have been rocky, mainly because his communication style isn’t something she likes.

Sprina fans have been waiting for them to couple up and get a storyline, and with Rory dead, it looks like that’s what is happening.

Spencer shows up at Trina’s door, and the chemistry between them is through the roof.

Could this be the first Sprina Christmas?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Despite it being the holiday season, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has news for Chase (Josh Swickard) that can’t wait. Will he be reinstated to the PCPD? A Christmas miracle is always possible.

There’s also the baby drama between Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). Will these two be able to pull off the baby story? It’s unlikely.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.