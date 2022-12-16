General Hospital spoilers for next week: Dex helps Joss, more Sprina, and Christmas in Port Charles

Dex and Joss can’t stay away from each other on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease more of the same and very little movement forward.

It’s Christmas in Port Charles, but not everything is merry and bright. In fact, it’s just the opposite.

As the reality sinks in that Esme (Avery Pohl) is likely not the Hook Killer, there are more questions than answers.

Relationships are in dire straits, and some couples are hanging on by a tiny thread.

Honesty is always the best policy, but the residents of Port Charles seem to neglect to keep that at the forefront of their minds.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Willow’s truth

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) confided in Drew (Cameron Mathison) about her leukemia. He knows how important it is to find her parents, and with the news that her mom “died” from the lady Carly (Laura Wright) paid off, his focus is on finding her father.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly will find a way to miss trouble, but how long will that last?

Drew gets an idea in his head, but will it lead him closer to the truth or lead him further down the rabbit hole?

The Quartermaine family will gather and exchange Christmas gifts mid-week. Will Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow come clean with the family about her cancer battle?

Joss and Dex

A Joss (Eden McCoy) and Cam (William Lipton) breakup is in the works. The Rory (Michael Kruse) shooting prevented it from happening right away, but it’s coming.

Next week on General Hospital, Joss and Dex (Evan Hofer) will be in each other’s orbit — again. He will ride to her rescue, but what will she need rescuing from?

Their relationship has been a slow build, but it seems the writers are certainly putting them together now.

And while Joss is with Dex, it seems that Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) put their heads together. What are they trying to do? Whatever it is, Sprina nation is here for it.

Other Port Charles happenings

Elsewhere in Port Charles, a lot is happening.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) are going full force with this baby lie. Neither one thought it through all the way when telling Finn (Michael Easton) and Ava (Maura West) about their “tryst.”

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is preparing for her party as Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) grapple with the reality of her condition. Speaking of Britt, Austin (Roger Howarth) needs her expertise. After what happened between him and Maxie (Kirsten Storms), it’s likely about her.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of Christmas in Port Charles is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.