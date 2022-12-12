General Hospital spoilers: Is Esme the Hook Killer?

The people of Port Charles should be worried about the Hook Killer this week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week focuses on the Hook Killer.

It’s been a while since it was discussed, as most things have focused on Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) and his plans.

Esme (Avery Pohl) remains locked up in Wyndemere so Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) can keep an eye on her.

Everyone assumed she was the Hook Killer based on who was targeted. However, that no longer appears to be the case.

As Port Charles braces for what’s to come in the new year, there are still a few weeks left to turn things upside.

Here’s what the General Hospital preview video looks like for this week on the ABC soap.

Ava tells Trina Esme might not be the killer

Something happens that leads Ava (Maura West) to think Esme may not be the Hook Killer. Whether she learns that she’s been locked up at Wyndemere or something else happens, it looks like everyone has been worried about the wrong girl.

Ava worked with Jordan (Tanisha Harper) to try to get Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) to talk but to no avail. No one has figured out she is his daughter yet.

Another attack in Port Charles

The General Hospital preview video teases another attack in Port Charles this week.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Rory (Michael Kruse) investigate room 82, and it looks like they find something as they push the door open as it isn’t completely closed.

Rumors have swirled that Rory may know who the Hook Killer is or could even be the killer himself. However, the latter doesn’t appear possible, as Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) identified her attacker as a woman.

What will they discover as they search the room they were called to?

Everyone is on pins and needles, waiting for the next shoe to drop. There is much to work out, especially with Victor and his scheming.

The Hook Killer turned the town upside down, and the connection to Trina (Tabyana Ali) was the one big lead the PCPD had.

Esme was the obvious suspect, especially with her wearing the hood and the killer’s outfit. She didn’t kill Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) when she had the chance.

Who is the Hook Killer?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.