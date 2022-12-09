General Hospital spoilers for next week: The Esme factor, Carly’s secret, and more begin to unravel

Esme’s presence in Port Charles is a liability. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap reveal things begin to unravel.

The stage is being set for a New Year’s Eve that Port Charles won’t forget. However, leading up to that will be plenty of moments that will tie everything together.

With Carly (Laura Wright) keeping a secret that could change everything, she is gambling and could lose everything. She knows the truth about Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and has lied to everyone, including Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Esme (Avery Pohl) remains a person on everyone’s mind. She is trapped at Wyndemere, but that may only last a bit longer.

Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) comeuppance is coming, but not as soon as some would like.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Esme’s situation

Everyone wants Esme found and brought to justice for what she did to Cam (William Lipton) and Joss (Eden McCoy).

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is preoccupied with ensuring his baby is safe and Esme being kept at Wyndemere is the only way he believes that will happen.

In his haste to keep her safe, he makes a mistake. He already left the prenatal vitamins in the eyeshot of Finn (Michael Easton) when he visited looking for Esme, and now, he has questions.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Ava (Maura West) will declare war. Perhaps she discovers what her husband has been hiding at Wyndemere? After all, he knows she has worked tirelessly to find Esme and get justice for Trina (Tabyana Ali) and her friends.

Spoilers also reveal that Heather (Alley Mills) forges an alliance. It’s likely with Ryan (Jon Lindstrom). Speculation is she is Esme’s mother, especially after the crazy blonde called Ryan her “lover.”

Carly’s secret

At this point, no one knows the truth about Willow and her leukemia. Michael (Chad Duell) pressed her to be honest with people so they have the best shot at finding a donor, but she wants everything done on her own time.

With Drew looking into her birth parents, Carly is in a tough spot. General Hospital spoilers reveal next week, Drew will get a lead. What will this mean for his new girlfriend and her web of tangled lies?

Carly knows that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s mom and will likely be the best match. Will she come clean, or will the secret be unraveled without her help?

Other Port Charles news

Anna (Finola Hughes) remains on the run as things in Port Charles begin to collapse.

She worries about what’s happening in her absence, especially because her friends are there left to fight off Victor.

It’s a shock when Sonny (Maurice Benard) steps in to support Liesl (Kathleen Gati). He knows how important Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) was to Jason (Steve Burton), so that’s likely why he offers his assistance.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.