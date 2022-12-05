General Hospital spoilers: Victor’s time is up

Victor Csssadine isn’t as solid as he thinks on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week on the ABC soap tease it is more of the same now that November sweeps is over.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has been causing trouble all over Port Charles even before he returned.

There is an elaborate plan that is working out, and Laura (Genie Francis), Robert (Trista Rogers), and Mac (John J. York) want to ensure it is stopped before anyone else gets hurt or killed.

This storyline has been carefully crafted for months now. Victor is responsible for Luke’s (Anthony Geary) death and the string of events that followed.

Nearly every part of the canvas is attached to this storyline in some way or another.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Mac warns Valentin

Despite several of Anna’s (Finola Hughes) close friends not liking Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), they are still looking out for him.

Mac will run into him and warn him to keep his distance from his father as they plan to take him down, and he won’t want to be around when they do.

Make no mistake, Valentin wants Victor to pay just as much as everyone else.

Laura and Robert team up

Laura and Robert know that Victor has to be neutralized, and soon.

He infiltrated the Mayor’s office with Eileen Ashby (Heather Mazur) and is getting information that way.

With his link to the Mayor’s office outed, his hold on Port Charles is more apparent than ever.

What will finally be the thing that takes down Victor Cassadine?

Other Port Charles tidbits

General Hospital spoilers teased Sonny (Maurice Benard) would be hard on Dex (Evan Hofer). Something happens between the boss and the employee, which isn’t good.

It may have something to do with the conversation between Sonny and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about what happened with Anna’s escape and his involvement.

There is also a serious conversation that needs to be had regarding Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) diagnosis. She fainted in front of Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros), so it’s time to come clean.

As the year winds down, a lot needs wrapping up. Victor continues to wreak havoc in the city, hurting those who get in his way. A lot is coming this winter for the people of Port Charles, including the revelation of a mother-and-daughter connection.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.