General Hospital spoilers for next week: Medical emergencies, Victor’s next move, and more

Willow experienced a medical emergency on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease next week’s episodes of the ABC soap dive deeper into the bigger picture.

November sweeps wrapped up, and the fallout from what was learned begins.

Much of the focus is on Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) and what he is up to with wanting that necklace.

There’s a much bigger endgame, and no one can figure out what that is right now.

Meanwhile, lives are falling apart all over Port Charles, and it will be devastating when the truth comes out about them.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Britt and Willow’s health

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are both dealing with life-altering illnesses.

Only a handful of people know about them both, and things aren’t going well.

Willow passed out in front of Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros), which may lead to some explaining. Neither knows she is battling leukemia. However, Carly knows Willow’s biological mother is Nina, and she may have no choice but to spill the beans so that someone can save Willow.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is in full mama bear mode after learning how far Britt’s Huntington’s has progressed. After her bout at the Savoy, Britt decides to confide in Austin (Roger Howarth) about her plans for the future. She isn’t going to sit around and wait for the disease to take her; she wants adventure.

Cody (Josh Kelly) knows something is up, and after seeing what happened at the Savoy, it looks like he is going to investigate on his own. Will he be the someone Britt needs?

Victor’s games continue

Victor has plenty going on, but with Holly (Emma Samms) “dead,” his next move remains anyone’s guess.

The search for Lucy (Lynn Herring) is still on, especially now that it’s known she is alive and her death was staged.

Next week on General Hospital, Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Laura (Genie Francis) put their heads together to see if they can beat Victor at his own game.

He is wrapped up in so much when it comes to Port Charles that the webs are hard to untangle.

Other PortCharles tidbits

Dex (Evan Hofer) finds himself on Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) radar again. This time, he issues him another stern warning. Will it be about his budding romance with Joss (Eden McCoy)?

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is all-in with helping Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) hide Esme (Avery Pohl). She is doing prenatal care and isn’t here for any shenanigans. Will the time she spends at Wyndemere be a red flag for Finn (Michael Easton)? It seems that way next week.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.