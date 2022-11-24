General Hospital spoilers for next week: Thanksgiving in Port Charles, family matters, and more

Carly is there when Joss needs her on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease more questions are coming.

As November sweeps wrap up, several storylines aren’t close to a conclusion.

Everything appears tangled into the web woven by Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), but how long will that last?

This has been an intense month for the people of Port Charles, but never fear; a Quartermaine Thanksgiving is still in the works.

Family remains front and center next week as viewers return to a normal week with five episodes airing instead of this week’s three.

Here’s what to expect from next week on General Hospital.

Victor isn’t happy

Uh oh. General Hospital spoilers tease Victor isn’t happy, which means trouble for the good people of Port Charles.

He has managed to run amok while everyone else takes the downfall for him, yet next week may change that.

Holly (Emma Samms) has made it clear to Robert (Tristan Rogers) that she has everything to lose when it comes to Ethan (Nathan Parsons), and she will continue to do Victor’s bidding until he is free.

When precious Holly finds herself in the hot seat, will it be Victor or Robert who wants answers?

Presumably, both after the stunt she pulled at the end of this week. However, that remains to be seen.

Joss turns to Carly

As the General Hospital writers continue to turn Joss (Eden McCoy) into a literal mini version of Carly (Laura Wright), the college student reveals she needs her mom’s help.

Carly did help Joss with Dex (Evan Hofer), so it’s only natural she wants her advice. Will she reveal the kiss they shared with her mom?

Speaking of Dex, Michael (Chad Duell) gets a hold of him but finds it hard to keep tabs on him. When Michael gets stern and issues a warning, will Dex take the hint and abide by it?

It looks like the writers are setting up Cam (William Lipton) for heartbreak. Will Joss move on to be with Dex, or will she keep what she has with Cam for fear of the unknown?

Family matters

The holiday season brings more family time. Next week on General Hospital, there will be more of that as families gather for Thanksgiving.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) have a conversation that’s been in the making for quite some time. Will it be about who Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) father is, or is it more about the wedding and their future together?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) doesn’t have much family these days, but he makes the most of things with Nina (Cynthia Watros) when he assures her that things are moving forward between them.

As mentioned above, there will be a Thanksgiving celebration at the Quartermaine home, but will it be pizza as tradition goes, or will Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) manage to pull off a meal that is fit for the family?

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.