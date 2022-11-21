General Hospital spoilers: Robert wants answers and battle of Sonny’s blondes

Holly is confronted on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease it may be a short week, but it’s not short on drama.

As November sweeps are more than half over, things are coming to a head.

The people of Port Charles have been at the mercy of Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Last week left viewers on a cliffhanger as Robert (Tristan Rogers) busted Holly (Emma Samms).

Things get intense between two women who have been at odds for months, but who will end up the winner?

Let’s take a look at what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Robert questions Holly

Since her arrival on the Quartermaine property, Holly has maintained she has no memory of the last two years.

Laura (Genie Francis) was the first to become suspicious of Holly, but Friday’s show sealed the deal with Robert.

The General Hospital preview video shows Robert asking Holly what Victor has over her head.

It’s not what, though. It’s who.

Ethan (Nathan Parsons) may be in Victor’s clutches because who else would Holly work so hard to protect?

She wouldn’t betray Robert like that if it weren’t dire.

Will Robert find a way to help Holly?

Carly and Nina get heated

General Hospital spoilers teased that Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) would have a conflict.

That looks on par with what the preview video offers.

Carly reportedly learns the truth about Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and her leukemia, which angers her even more, given Nina insinuated Willow was having an affair with TJ (Tajh Bellow).

What will be said between Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) ex-wife ad his girlfriend remains to be seen, but knowing Carly, it won’t be good.

Remember, Carly knows the truth about Nina being Willow’s mom. She’s held onto this secret for months now, and with Willow needing a match, she might have to come clean.

Other Port Charles tidbits

It’s a shortened week for General Hospital, with only three new episodes airing.

The Thanksgiving Day episode will be an encore presentation of the episode where Drew (Cameron Mathison) returns to Port Charles. Friday’s episode will be preempted.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is dealing with her Huntington’s progressing further, and she is frustrated. She is shown throwing a vase against her office door as she looks distraught. No one but Austin (Roger Howarth) knows how bad it is, and dealing with it alone isn’t helping.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.