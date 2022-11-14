General Hospital spoilers: The search for Esme is on

Elizabeth demands answers from Nikolas on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week on the ABC soap will focus on locating Esme (Avery Pohl).

For months, it was believed she left town to avoid prosecution for what she did to Trina (Tabyana Ali) by framing her for releasing Joss (Eden McCoy) and Cam’s (William Lipton) sex tape.

Her attack on Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) was a mistake, as now the search is on to find her and bring her into the PCPD.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has made things much worse for himself as he shuffled Esme back off to Wyndemere.

When he is cornered for questioning, will he break?

Here’s what to expect this week from General Hospital.

Carly warns Joss

Once news spreads that Esme is back in Port Charles, everyone goes on high alert.

Carly (Laura Wright) goes to Joss to tell her about the news. As they are both shocked, there’s still one more big issue — Dex (Evan Hofer).

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly discovers what Joss is hiding. Does that mean she will find Dex in Joss’ bed in her dorm room?

Speaking of that, both Michael (Chad Duell) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are worried about where Dex is after his assignment to help Anna (Finola Hughes).

Elizabeth wants answers

Elizabeth confronts Nikolas this week about how much he knows about where Esme is as she remembers pieces of the attack.

She knows there is more than what Nikolas is saying, as she remembers his voice was the one talking to her before she passed out for good.

When she heads to Wyndemere, how much will Nikolas tell her?

Meanwhile, Ava (Maura West) also pays Nikolas a visit. She believed Esme was dead after she went over the parapet and they couldn’t find the body.

Nikolas will be forced to keep his secrets, especially with Esme claiming she is pregnant with his baby. Everything has gone according to plan for Esme, and this just keeps following suit.

Will Uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) step in and help Nikolas during his time of need, or will he be too preoccupied with keeping his ducks in a row while trying to frame Anna?

This week will be full of intense confrontations and startling revelations as November sweeps continue to push the storylines forward.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.