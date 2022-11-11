General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly wants answers, Elizabeth has questions, and more

Carly seeks answers from Elizabeth next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that there are more questions than answers.

The people of Port Charles are still dealing with the unidentified Hook Killer, Anna (Finola Hughes) has escaped, and the necklace Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) has because of Peter (Wes Ramsey) could cause trouble.

There are many unanswered questions, including why Cody (Josh Kelly) didn’t tell Mac (John J. York) the truth that he is his son. After all, that was what Mac had hoped would be the outcome.

Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) reemergence also begs why now? What part could she play in the storylines happening right now?

Michael (Chad Duell) learned the truth about Willow (Kately MacMullen), and now they must face the battle of a lifetime. Quite literally.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital next week.

Elizabeth has questions

After being knocked over by Esme (Avery Pohl) and hitting her head, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has questions about who was there.

Her memory may return as she seeks answers from Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). Will he come clean to his friend, or will he dance around the truth to keep her from figuring out Esme is locked in one of the rooms at Wyndemere?

Next week, Carly (Laura Wright) will seek answers from Elizabeth. The two aren’t friends, but given their children are in a relationship, the women have attempted to make the best of things. Carly likely has questions about her brush with Esme. After all, they want her to pay for releasing the sex tape of Cam (William Lipton) and Joss (Eden McCoy).

There is still unresolved conflict between Elizabeth and Finn (Michael Easton). When he turns to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) next week, will she be able to guide him through his complex feelings?

Sonny and Brick

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is more comfortable with his relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros). They use the L-word, and he often appears in public with her.

Next week on General Hospital, Stephen A. Smith reprises his role as Brick. Sonny will introduce him to Nina, but how that goes remains unclear. Brick is a fan of Carly, so he likely won’t be too pleased his boss has moved on.

Speaking of that, mid-week will see Brick and Sonny butt heads. What will these long-time associates argue over?

Other Port Charles news

Learning Holly (Emma Samms) is working with Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) isn’t what General Hospital viewers had hoped for when it was announced she was returning.

When Robert (Tristan Rogers) catches her off-guard, will she come clean about where she’s been and who she is working with?

Curtis (Donnell Truner) gets big news, but is it the news viewers have been waiting to see come out?

Sam (Kelly Monaco) grows suspicious about Cody’s intentions when he makes a comment that catches her off-guard. Perhaps that is why he lied about the DNA test. Remember, Leopold is the last known owner of the necklace, which means he could stand to inherit a pretty fortune.

To find out what happens, be sure to tune in all next week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.