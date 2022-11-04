General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow needs a friend, Hook Killer strikes again, and more

Victor has several people in his corner on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap prove that more tension is on the horizon for the people of Port Charles.

Everyone is on edge with the Hook Killer waiting in the wings. Her letter to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has Jordan (Tanisha Harper) worried, and Joss (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) scared.

There are also Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) plans for the people of Port Charles. It seems he got Anna (Finola Hughes) right where he wants her, and Holly (Emma Samms) is in on it.

This is just the beginning of November sweeps, which will continue throughout the rest of the month.

The Port Charles Police Department will be incredibly busy with several situations happening simultaneously.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Hook Killer strikes again

As the rest of Port Charles remains on its toes, the Hook Killer is one step ahead.

Another victim will be hit next week on General Hospital. It happens mid-week, and it’s unclear who will be next on the list. However, it will be someone likely connected to Trina.

With the police on the job, when Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Mac (John J. York) are summoned to the station, will it be because more information has been found?

Willow confides in TJ

As things get more complicated for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and her pregnancy is riddled with issues from her cancer, she needs someone to confide in who isn’t her husband.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) has been that person, and it has raised suspicions. Nina (Cynthia Watros) believes that the two are having an affair, but she has no idea how serious the situation actually is for Willow and her unborn baby.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nina confides in Sonny (Maurice Benard) about her suspicions. Is it because she sees Willow and TJ with their heads together again?

Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) gets some shocking news, and we are wondering if he finally learns how sick Willow is and what her prognosis looks like moving forward. She had decided not to do treatment until her first trimester ended, but now, that may not even be an option.

Michael and Nina also have a confrontation. What that is about remains unclear, but there’s no love lost between the two.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) gets a surprise visitor in Pentonville, and we are betting on it being Trina. She confided in Joss that she was thinking about him while with Rory (Michael Kruse) at the convention.

Esme (Avery Pohl) devises another plan. Will she be able to get out of her current situation?

Terry (Cassandra James) is there when Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) needs a friend, but how will what she remembers impact those around her? There’s a level of danger surrounding her, but why?

