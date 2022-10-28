General Hospital spoilers for next week: Liz is stunned, Anna’s situation gets worse, and more

Anna has the odds against her on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week in Port Charles will be intense.

There are so many lives hanging in the balance right now, and secrets are bubbling over, just waiting to explode.

November sweeps roll in, and with that comes plenty of drama and suspense.

The ABC soap spent much of October setting up the background for the storylines that will be front and center, and it looks like it’s all about Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) memories and Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) wrath.

Rumors are rumbling about a potential cast exit too.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital during the first week of sweeps.

Elizabeth is stunned

Over the last several months, Elizabeth has been dealing with a lot.

She’s been in treatment, and recently, she had a flashback from when she was with her dad in Monterrey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s an interesting connection to Finn’s (Michael Easton) dead wife, Reiko. She and Terry (Cassandra James) left to visit Monterrey, and it isn’t going to be what anyone expected.

Elizabeth’s parents, Jeff and Carolyn Webber will appear on the screen during sweeps, but it’s unclear whether they will debut next week or the following weeks.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Elizabeth is stunned at what she uncovers. Will she learn what really happened to Reiko when she saw her pushed down the stairs?

Anna isn’t in good shape

Victor is good at what he does; next week, Anna (Finola Hughes) is losing the game.

She is still the prime suspect in the disappearance of Lucy (Lynn Herring), but everyone who knows her knows that isn’t how she operates.

Anna was set up, and everything is working against her.

Scott (Kin Shriner) enlists his help for Anna as the old gang tries to figure out how to clear Anna and give Victor precisely what he has coming.

What new evidence has surfaced?

Other Port Charles tidbits

While the main focus may be on those two storylines, several subplots are still happening.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) will put pressure on Portia (Brook Kerr) to come clean with Curtis (Donnell Turner). She knows the truth, and how long she will keep quiet is uncertain. And in other news, the happy couple hit a snag regarding moving forward with their wedding.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) turns to Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) for help. Is it about the necklace Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) found in the safe deposit box Peter (Wes Ramsey) left her? And speaking of Britt, she should be exiting the canvas soon. Will it be long-term, or will she be back?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.