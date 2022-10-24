General Hospital spoilers: Anna in trouble, Holly slaps Victor, and Ava has questions

Anna’s being set up on GH. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that things are shaking up in Port Charles as the ABC soap opera prepares for November sweeps.

This week brings a lot of questions and very few answers to the daytime drama.

What happened to Lucy (Lynn Herring) remains front and center, as new evidence makes it crystal clear things are not as they seem.

The return of Holly (Emma Samms) will be another hot topic as she and those close to her want answers.

They aren’t the only ones either because the latest GH preview video has Ava (Maura West) wondering what’s really going on.

Let’s see what else the hit soap opera has in store for fans this week.

Jordan has a suspect

The promo video features Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and the ADA searching the trunk of a car, presumably Anna’s (Finola Hughes). Dante declares they will find whoever shot Lucy, and in true detective fashion, that will be done by following the evidence.

That may not be the best-case scenario for Anna, as Jordan (Tanisha Harper) makes an announcement the police have a suspect in the case. The footage flips to Anna sitting in what appears to be the courtroom while others wonder who Jordan suspects.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Mac (John J. York) are two of those people, with the latter making a bold statement.

The Victor factor

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has Port Charles up in arms over various things, including Lucy’s disappearance. Mac says what everyone is thinking — Victor has to be the suspect.

The Port Charles PD isn’t Victor’s only problem. At the Metro Court garden Robert, Scott (Kin Shriner), and Dante watch as Holly slaps Victor across the face.

Is Holly surprised to see Victor alive, or does she remember something about him and her missing two years?

Meanwhile, Ava’s baffled by something, and all signs point to having to do with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). GH fans know it’s all Victor’s doing, of course, but it comes out of left field for Ava.

However, Nikolas may not be as willing to do as his uncle commands. The preview video cuts off with Victor giving his nephew that very stern and evil Cassadine look.

Finn (Michael Easton) also briefly pops up in the footage, but his purpose is unclear.

Perhaps he’s worried about his former lady love, Anna, or he makes a discovery about his current love Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst). The latter has recently discovered her connection to Finn’s wife, Reiko (Mele Ihara).

Who’s ready for another must-see week of GH?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.