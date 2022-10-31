General Hospital spoilers: Will Cam die?

Cam is in danger on General Hospital this week. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that as October ends, there’s plenty to worry about.

November sweeps begin this week, and it is typically the most exciting event of the year for soap viewers.

With so many storylines heating up, it looks like the writers will focus on the Hook Killer this week on the ABC soap.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Oz (Max Faugno) are dead because of the killer, but it looks like another victim may be in the future.

No one is safe in Port Charles.

Here’s what’s coming up this week on General Hospital.

Alexis gets a letter from the Hook Killer

The General Hospital preview video opens up with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) on the phone (presumably with the police), revealing she received a letter from the Hook Killer.

What the letter says wasn’t revealed, but that will come as the show airs all week long.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, it was evident that the killer claimed the killings and attacks were not random. The connection to Trina (Tabyana Ali) is real, and the other people in her life are in danger.

A scene from the video shows an article written about whether the cops can stop the killer before Halloween. It looks like things are desperate in Port Charles as Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Carly (Laura Wright) are both seen talking to Trina and Portia (Brook Kerr).

Is Cam leaving General Hospital?

It looks like Cam (William Lipton) is the latest target.

Joss (Eden McCoy) is shown frantically calling Cam, warning him he could be in danger as she and Carly look worried.

Cam is on the bridge where Jason (Steve Burton) used to go to clear his head.

He sees someone as he walks toward the other side of the bridge, but the shots have a strobe effect, leaving it impossible to see who the other person is.

If Cam is the next victim, will he die at the hands of the killer? William Lipton hasn’t talked about whether he intends to walk away from General Hospital to pursue other things, though he is active in his music career, so it’s not out of the question.

As for who the Hook Killer is, there’s been speculation that it could have been Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst). However, she is in Monterrey looking for answers, which rules her out. Esme (Avery Pohl) is also a suspect, but she is locked in Wyndemere. Will she escape the hold Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has on her?

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.