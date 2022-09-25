General Hospital’s Johnny Wactor addresses Brando Corbin’s death

Johnny Wactor addressed his General Hospital exit. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers watched as Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) died last week.

He became the first death due to the hook killer, but he may not be the last.

While rumors rumbled about Brando’s demise, Johnny Wactor stayed mum about his exit until recently.

It was a few days before he took to social media to address Brando’s death and the fans of the hit ABC soap.

Even though he wasn’t a legacy character, the addition of Johnny and Brando just seemed to fit General Hospital perfectly.

Johnny Wactor ‘blown away’ by General Hospital fans

On his Instagram page, Johnny Wactor addressed Brando Corbin’s death on General Hospital.

He talked about how he was “blown away” by how fans reacted to his character and death.

While it may sound cliche, Johnny also said that General Hospital fans were the “best.”

The comment section lit up with nothing but praise for Johnny and his portrayal as Brando.

Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) wrote, “You’re a class act, brotha ❤️”

Avery Pohl (Esme Prince) said, “Much love Johnny! You were absolutely fantastic as Brando❤️ you’ll be missed💖”

Sofia Mattsson, who played Brando’s wife, Sasha, chimed in, saying, “😭😭 You’re one of the kindest, most professional and hard working people I’ve been lucky enough to work with and I miss you very much! ❤️ Excited to see what’s next for you! 💫”

The hook killer on General Hospital

It appears that Brando may not be the only victim of the hook killer.

As General Hospital gears up for November sweeps, it looks like this storyline may be a huge part of it.

Ava (Maura West) was the first victim, but she wasn’t killed. Brando died from poison on the hook, not from the actual attack itself.

The most recent episode of General Hospital showed Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) being attacked. Her fate is unknown at this point. However, since she is one of the only lawyers on the show, it’s unlikely she will be killed off.

Dex (Evan Hofer) is the obvious suspect, but almost too obvious. It seems the killer is fixated on those related to Sonny (Maurice Benard), which will be a much bigger piece of the story.

Unfortunately, Brando has to be the first casualty. What’s next for Johnny Wactor is unclear, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he popped up on one of the other three soaps.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.